KIDOZ Inc.

Hansa Bank Building, Ground Floor

Landsome Road, The Valley

AI 2640, Anguilla, BWI

Ph: +1 888-374-2163

Fax: +1 604-694-0301

Kidoz Retains Research Capital Corporation for Capital Markets Services

ANGUILLA, BWI / April 5, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ) (the "Company" or "Kidoz"), kid-tech software developer and owner of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, the Kidoz Publisher SDK, and the Rooplay edu-games platform (www.rooplay.com), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Research Capital Corporation ("RCC") as a financial and capital markets advisor to the Company.

The service agreement includes providing advice and assistance in connection with defining strategic and financial objectives, making initial contacts with potential institutional and strategic investors, maintaining a regular dialogue with the Company in regard to corporate development, strategic growth objectives as well as general market sentiment, provide market liquidity services in the Company's shares and increasing market awareness of Kidoz.

"The entire Kidoz team are excited to be working with Research Capital, going forward" stated Tarrnie Williams, Kidoz Executive Chairman. "As the Kidoz business is now in a stage of rapid growth, accessing the team of capital market professionals at Research Capital to build and execute the next phase of our public markets strategy is ideal for Kidoz's visibility and investors."

As part of the compensation for its services, RCC will receive a monthly fee of CAD$6,500 for its trading advisory services for a minimum of 6 months with extension by mutual agreement and a financial advisory fee to be satisfied by the issuance of 230,000 common shares of the Company. In addition, the Company will grant 230,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to RCC. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.98 at any time up to 24 months following the date of issuance.

The issuance including, but not limited to, the price of the common shares and warrants is subject to the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange and remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

