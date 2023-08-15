Kidpik Corp. is a subscription-based e-commerce company. The Company provides kids clothing subscription boxes for boys and girls of varying sizes from toddler to youth that includes mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's style preferences. It is focused on providing outfits from head-to-toe (including shoes) by designing each seasonal collection in-house from concept to box. The Company offers all apparel categories, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear, in knit and woven fabrications. Its shoes are available from size 7 toddlers to size 6 youth, including sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes. The Company's accessories include sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods, among other items. The Company's clothing, shoes and accessories are manufactured under its own kidpik brand name. The Company produces its goods in two countries, which includes China and Turkey.