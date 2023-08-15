Kidpik Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 01, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 3.45 million compared to USD 3.77 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.03 million compared to USD 1.57 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.21 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.21 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 7.48 million compared to USD 8.1 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 3.98 million compared to USD 3.38 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.52 compared to USD 0.44 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.52 compared to USD 0.44 a year ago.
Kidpik Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 01, 2023
