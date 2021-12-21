Kidpik Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
12/21/2021 | 04:14pm EST
Kidpik Corp. (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for its third quarter of 2021.
Quarter highlights:
Revenue, net: increased 20.3% to $5,574,099 compared to $4,634,529 in the third quarter of 2020.
Subscription box revenue, net: was 85.1% of total revenue in Q3 2021 or $4,745,933, compared to $4,016,696 in Q3 2020.
Gross Margin: was 58.2% compared to 59.3% in the third quarter of 2020
Shipped items: increased by 18.9% to 559,000 shipped items, compared to 470,000 shipped items in the third quarter of 2020
Average shipments keep rate: was 68.8% compared to 68.2% in the third quarter of 2020
Net Loss: was $1,189,356 or $(0.22) loss per share, compared to $978,251 or $(0.26) loss per share in the third quarter of 2020.
“We’re pleased to report Q3 and nine-month net sales of $5.6 million and $16.6 million, an increase of 20.3% and 49.5% respectively, with nine-month subscription-based recurring revenue of $14.2 million or 85.5% of total revenue,” said Ezra Dabah, CEO of Kidpik Corp. “Our performance was driven mainly by the introduction of boys’ subscription boxes, the continued growth of our girls’ subscriptions and the newly introduced toddler box collection.”
“We are happy to have completed an upsized IPO of $18 million and to be listed on Nasdaq after the quarter end,” continued Mr. Dabah. “Strengthening our balance sheet gives us the ability to make further investments in building our brand, growing our revenue, and driving shareholder value. We look forward to achieving our growth objectives by leveraging our merchandising expertise, the technology we have built, and the knowledge our team has gained over the last five years in the rapidly growing subscription industry.”
Revenue by Subscription (Measured for 39 weeks ended October 2, 2021)
Active Subscriptions (recurring boxes): increased 55.7% to $11.5 million
New Subscriptions (first boxes): increased 14.9% to $2.7 million
Total Subscriptions: increased 45.8% to $14.2 million or 85.5% of total revenue.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter totaled $204,877 compared to $133,484 million at January 2, 2021. After quarter end, Kidpik completed an IPO, issuing 2,117,647 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.50 per share, resulting in aggregate net proceeds of approximately $16.1 million.
Line of credit at the end of the third quarter totaled $3.2 million, compared to $2.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2020. In November 2021, the Company paid in full the outstanding line of credit amount.
Net cash used in operating activities increased to $5,637,368 for the 39 weeks ended October 2, 2021, compared to $2,385,563 of cash used in operating activities during the 39 weeks ended September 26, 2020.
Kidpik Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the 13 weeks ended
For the 39 weeks ended
October 2,
2021
September 26,
2020
October 2,
2021
September 26,
2020
Revenues, net
$
5,574,099
$
4,634,529
$
16,562,579
$
11,076,010
Cost of goods sold
2,327,335
1,884,898
6,659,012
4,553,832
Gross profit
3,246,764
2,749,631
9,903,567
6,522,178
Operating expenses
Shipping and handling
1,451,065
1,047,097
4,543,341
2,693,062
Payroll and related costs
1,023,241
753,222
2,953,993
2,045,415
General and administrative
2,169,283
1,790,401
6,318,183
4,301,533
Depreciation and amortization
5,226
13,770
21,355
58,063
Total operating expenses
4,648,815
3,604,490
13,836,872
9,098,073
Operating loss
(1,402,051
)
(854,859
)
(3,933,305
)
(2,575,895
)
Other (income) expenses
Interest expense
229,657
122,567
584,466
308,153
Other (income)/expense
(442,352
)
-
(429,045
)
10,000
Total other (income) expenses
(212,695
)
122,567
155,421
318,153
Loss before provision for income taxes
(1,189,356
)
(977,426
)
(4,088,726
)
(2,894,048
)
Provision for income taxes
825
1,332
1,122
Net loss
$
(1,189,356
)
$
(978,251
)
$
(4,090,058
)
$
(2,895,170
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.22
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.77
)
$
(0.78
)
Diluted
$
(0.22
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.77
)
$
(0.78
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
5,500,187
3,735,457
5,300,308
3,735,457
Diluted
5,500,187
3,735,457
5,300,308
3,735,457
Kidpik Corp.
Condensed Interim Balance Sheets
October 2, 2021
(Unaudited)
January 2, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
204,877
$
133,484
Restricted cash
149,268
551,812
Accounts receivable
373,071
320,446
Inventory
8,604,004
7,480,072
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,115,264
822,580
Total current assets
10,446,484
9,308,394
Leasehold improvements and equipment, net
7,133
27,874
Intangible assets, net
614
Total assets
$
10,453,617
$
9,336,882
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,837,075
$
2,960,687
Due to related party
1,219,038
599,811
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
507,985
690,049
Advance payable
1,196,742
829,030
Loan payable, current portion
91,429
Short-term debt, related party
1,300,000
-
Line of credit
3,200,000
2,032,118
Total current liabilities
10,260,840
7,203,124
Loan payable, less current portion
350,923
Total liabilities
10,260,840
7,554,047
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock (par value $0.001, 25,000,000 shares authorized, of which no shares are issued and outstanding as of October 2, 2021 and January 2, 2021)
-
-
Common stock (par value $0.001, 75,000,000 shares authorized, of which 5,500,187 and 5,075,444 shares are issued and outstanding as of October 2, 2021 and January 2, 2021)
5,500
5,075
Additional paid-in capital
32,248,972
29,749,397
Accumulated stockholders’ deficit
(32,061,695
)
(27,971,637
)
Total stockholders’ equity
192,777
1,782,835
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
10,453,617
$
9,336,882
Kidpik Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For the 39 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(4,090,058
)
$
(2,895,170
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
21,355
58,062
Amortization of debt issuance costs
29,377
20,955
Forgiveness of loan payable
(442,352)
-
Bad debt expense
614,239
348,236
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(666,864
)
(320,236
)
Inventory
(1,123,932
)
(482,361
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(292,684
)
(116,957
)
Accounts payable
(123,612
)
660,541
Accounts payable, related parties
619,227
309,747
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(182,064
)
31,620
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,637,368
)
(2,385,563
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of leasehold improvements and equipment
-
(7,683
)
Net cash used in investing activities
-
(7,683
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt from related party
2,000,000
1,000,000
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
500,000
-
Net proceeds (repayments) from line of credit
1,138,505
(63,365
)
Net proceeds (repayments) from advance payable
367,712
(274,374
)
Proceeds from loan payable
-
442,352
Proceeds from loan payable related party
1,300,000
810,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,306,217
1,914,613
Net decrease in cash and restricted cash
(331,151
)
(478,633
)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
685,296
631,320
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$
354,145
$
152,687
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash:
Cash
$
204,877
$
99,297
Restricted cash
149,268
53,390
$
354,145
$
152,687
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow data:
Interest paid
$
500,905
$
291,056
Taxes paid
$
1,332
$
297
Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Conversion of shareholder debt
$
2,000,000
$
-
Revenue, net
The Company’s revenue, net is disaggregated based on the following categories:
For the 13 weeks ended
For the 39 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Subscription boxes
$
4,745,933
4,016,696
$
14,163,217
$
9,712,382
Amazon sales
568,947
485,599
1,893,814
1,064,678
Online website sales
259,219
132,234
505,548
298,950
Total revenue
$
5,574,099
$
4,634,529
$
16,562,579
$
11,076,010
Gross Margin
Gross profit is equal to our net sales (revenues, net) less cost of goods sold. Gross profit as a percentage of our net sales is referred to as gross margin. Cost of sales consists of the purchase price of merchandise sold to customers and includes import duties and other taxes, freight in, defective merchandise returned from customers, receiving costs, inventory write-offs, and other miscellaneous shrinkage.
For the 13 weeks ended
For the 39 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Gross margin
58.2
%
59.3
%
59.8
%
58.9
%
Shipped Items
We define shipped items as the total number of items shipped in a given period to our customers through our active subscription, Amazon and online website sales.
For the 13 weeks ended
For the 39 weeks ended
(In thousands)
(In thousands)
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Shipped Items
559
470
1,680
1,139
Average Shipment Keep Rate
Average shipment keep rate is calculated as the total number of items kept by our customers divided by total number of shipped items in a given period.
For the 13 weeks ended
For the 39 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Average Shipment Keep Rate
68.8
%
68.2
%
68.5
%
67.0
%
Revenue by Channel
13 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
13 weeks ended
September 26, 2020
Change ($)
Change (%)
Revenue by channel
Subscription boxes
$
4,745,933
4,016,696
729,237
18.2
%
Amazon sales
568,947
485,599
83,348
17.2
%
Online website sales
259,219
132,234
126,985
96.0
%
Total revenue
$
5,574,099
$
4,634,529
$
939,570
20.3
%
39 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
39 weeks ended
September 26, 2020
Change ($)
Change (%)
Revenue by channel
Subscription boxes
$
14,163,217
$
9,712,382
$
4,450,835
45.8
%
Amazon sales
1,893,814
1,064,678
829,136
77.9
%
Online website sales
505,548
298,950
206,598
69.1
%
Total revenue
$
16,562,579
$
11,076,010
$
5,486,569
49.5
%
Subscription Boxes Revenue
39 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
39 weeks ended
September 26, 2020
Change ($)
Change (%)
Subscription boxes revenue from
Active subscriptions – recurring boxes
$
11,474,502
$
7,371,851
$
4,102,652
55.7
%
New subscriptions - first box
2,688,715
2,340,531
348,183
14.9
%
Total Subscription boxes revenue
$
14,163,217
$
9,712,382
$
4,450,835
45.8
%
Revenue by Product Line
13 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
13 weeks ended
September 26, 2020
Change ($)
Change (%)
Revenue by product line
Girls’ apparel
$
4,189,538
$
3,941,463
$
248,075
6.3
%
Boys’ apparel
1,111,509
693,066
418,443
60.4
%
Toddlers’ apparel
273,052
-
273,052
n/a
%
Total revenue
$
5,574,099
$
4,634,529
$
939,570
20.3
%
39 weeks ended
October 2, 2021
39 weeks ended
September 26, 2020
Change ($)
Change (%)
Revenue by product line
Girls’ apparel
$
12,647,081
$
10,374,374
$
2,272,707
21.9
%
Boys’ apparel
3,341,419
701,636
2,639,783
376.2
%
Toddlers’ apparel
574,079
-
574,079
n/a
%
Total revenue
$
16,562,579
$
11,076,010
$
5,486,569
49.5
%
Earnings Call Information:
Today at 4:30pm ET a live webcast will be accessible at the following link on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com. Analysts and investors may also call in by dialing (877)-545-0320 or (973)-528-0002 for international callers, conference ID 315694.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com or by dialing (877)-481-4010 or (919)-882-2331 for international callers, conference ID 43975. The replay will be available until December 28, 2021.
