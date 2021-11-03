Andrew Davies named CEO of the Year at Building Awards

Last night (2 November) Andrew Davies was named CEO of the Year at the prestigious Building Awards.

The shortlist also included John Morgan of Morgan Sindall and Vince Clancy of Turner & Townsend and the award voted for by the entire judging panel was given to Andrew for 'INSERT JUDGES COMMENT HERE'

This is the second time in Andrew's career that he has been given this honour and the category recognises excellence amongst the industry's leaders.

Andrew said "I am delighted and humbled to accept this award. When I joined Kier two and a half years ago, we had a huge turnaround on our hands and I knew that it could only be done with a great team of Kier employees around me.

"I also knew that although we mattered to our stakeholders, we had to earn the respect and faith of our clients, especially UK government as our largest customer, as well as out supply chain partners up and down the country. It is a great achievement for everyone in Kier to have helped turn this company around and now is an exciting time for the industry to look forwards. Thank you."

See below for Andrew's acceptance video.