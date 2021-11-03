Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/03 10:55:08 am
108.2 GBX   -1.28%
10:45aAndrew Davies named CEO of the Year at Building Awards
PU
10/28Kier completes new SEND school in London Borough of Croydon
PU
10/27Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrew Davies named CEO of the Year at Building Awards

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last night (2 November) Andrew Davies was named CEO of the Year at the prestigious Building Awards.

The shortlist also included John Morgan of Morgan Sindall and Vince Clancy of Turner & Townsend and the award voted for by the entire judging panel was given to Andrew for 'INSERT JUDGES COMMENT HERE'

This is the second time in Andrew's career that he has been given this honour and the category recognises excellence amongst the industry's leaders.

Andrew said "I am delighted and humbled to accept this award. When I joined Kier two and a half years ago, we had a huge turnaround on our hands and I knew that it could only be done with a great team of Kier employees around me.

"I also knew that although we mattered to our stakeholders, we had to earn the respect and faith of our clients, especially UK government as our largest customer, as well as out supply chain partners up and down the country. It is a great achievement for everyone in Kier to have helped turn this company around and now is an exciting time for the industry to look forwards. Thank you."

See below for Andrew's acceptance video.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
10:45aAndrew Davies named CEO of the Year at Building Awards
PU
10/28Kier completes new SEND school in London Borough of Croydon
PU
10/27Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
PU
10/26Kier starts work on new eating disorders facility in Dorset
PU
10/25KIER : celebrates start on site at new £8.5m Netherthird Primary School
PU
10/21KIER : “Working in design means I am able to support the industry's carbon agenda wh..
PU
10/21KIER : completes Rutherford Diagnostic Centre in Somerset – the first of its kind in..
PU
10/19KIER : celebrates ground-breaking ceremony at £9.5m redevelopment of Elfreda House
PU
10/18KIER : partners with Thrive to launch new social value calculator
PU
10/14KIER : celebrates the official opening of DIO's new £12m headquarters at DMS Whittington
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 599 M 4 913 M 4 913 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 49,0 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 488 M 665 M 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 302
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 109,60 GBX
Average target price 176,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC40.51%665
VINCI15.41%62 465
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED41.06%34 191
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 609
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.43%23 388
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD101.29%18 483