Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barry McNicholas to leave Kier

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kier Group plc announces that Barry McNicholas, Group Managing Director Utilities, has decided to leave Kier at the end of December 2021 in order to pursue non-executive opportunities.

Andrew Davies, Kier Group CEO commented: "I would like to thank Barry for his hard work over the past few years. Since Kier acquired McNicholas in 2017, Barry has been an integral part of our leadership team, and I wish him every success in the future.

I am pleased to announce that Andrew Bradshaw, currently Commercial Director, Kier Highways, has been promoted to the role of Managing Director Utilities with effect from 1st December 2021".

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
12:08pBarry McNicholas to leave Kier
PU
11/04Kier reaches practical completion at Eleven York Street, Manchester on behalf of Aviva ..
PU
11/04Kier reaches PC at Eleven York Street, Manchester on behalf of Aviva Investors
PU
11/03Andrew Davies named CEO of the Year at Building Awards
PU
10/28Kier completes new SEND school in London Borough of Croydon
PU
10/27Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021
PU
10/26Kier starts work on new eating disorders facility in Dorset
PU
10/25KIER : celebrates start on site at new £8.5m Netherthird Primary School
PU
10/21KIER : “Working in design means I am able to support the industry's carbon agenda wh..
PU
10/21KIER : completes Rutherford Diagnostic Centre in Somerset – the first of its kind in..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 599 M 4 883 M 4 883 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 49,0 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 486 M 655 M 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 11 302
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 109,00 GBX
Average target price 176,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC39.74%655
VINCI17.45%63 158
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED48.24%36 130
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.44%30 155
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.63%23 104
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.30.90%18 587