Barry McNicholas to leave Kier

Kier Group plc announces that Barry McNicholas, Group Managing Director Utilities, has decided to leave Kier at the end of December 2021 in order to pursue non-executive opportunities.

Andrew Davies, Kier Group CEO commented: "I would like to thank Barry for his hard work over the past few years. Since Kier acquired McNicholas in 2017, Barry has been an integral part of our leadership team, and I wish him every success in the future.

I am pleased to announce that Andrew Bradshaw, currently Commercial Director, Kier Highways, has been promoted to the role of Managing Director Utilities with effect from 1st December 2021".