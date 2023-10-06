Vital to the UK

 Annual Report and Accounts 2023

Financial highlights

Total Group revenue - including joint ventures1

£3.4bn

2022: £3.3bn

Profit from operations1

£81.5m

2022: £45.1m

Earnings per share1,4

9.5p

2022: 2.9p

Order book

£10.1bn

2022: £9.8bn

Net debt - average3

£(232.1)m

2022: £(216.1)m

Total Group revenue - excluding joint ventures1

£3.4bn

2022: £3.1bn

Adjusted operating profit from operations1,2

£131.5m

2022: £120.5m

Earnings per share before adjusting items1,4

19.2p

2022: 16.8p

Net cash - 30 June3

£64.1m

2022: £2.9m

Strategic report

Financial statements

2

Kier at a glance

158

Independent auditors' report

6

Chairman's statement

to the members of Kier Group plc

8

Chief Executive's review

166 Consolidated income statement

16

Our business model

167

Consolidated statement of

20

Our strategy

comprehensive income

24

Operational review

168 Consolidated statement of changes

32

Our marketplace

in equity

40

Our key performance indicators

169 Consolidated balance sheet

42

Building for a Sustainable World

170 Consolidated statement of cash flows

62

TCFD report

171

Notes to the consolidated

70

Our stakeholders

financial statements

74

How we manage risk

236 Company balance sheet

84

Financial review

237 Company statement of changes

90

Section 172 statement

in equity

91

Non-financial and sustainability

238 Notes to the Company

information statement

financial statements

Governance

Other information

92

Governance at a glance

242 Financial record

93

Chairman's introduction

243 Glossary of alternative

to corporate governance report

performance measures

94

Board of Directors

96

Corporate governance

104 Risk Management and Audit Committee report

112 Environmental, Social and Governance Committee report

116

Nomination Committee report

120

Directors' Remuneration report

154

Directors' report

157

Statement of Directors'

  1. See consolidated income statement on page 166.
  2. See note 5 to the consolidated financial statements.
  3. See note 22 to the consolidated financial statements.
  4. See note 12 to the consolidated financial statements.

responsibilities

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK

Strategic report

Corporate governance

Financial statements

Other information

Tackling climate change

Embedding sustainable construction practices into our projects and leading the way in the UK's transition to net zero.

Addressing population growth

Delivering the infrastructure and construction required by the growth of the UK's population.

Easing congested transport

Providing capital work and the maintenance of the UK's road network and supporting additional capacity on the rail network.

Throughout this report we outline our vision, values and our strategy to illustrate how Kier is vital to the UK.

Addressing geographic imbalance

UK-wide geographic coverage serving communities and providing jobs and opportunities across the UK.

Supporting changing consumer trends

Delivering social infrastructure to support changes in the way we live and work.

Unlocking economic growth

Counter-cyclical business delivering projects to connect communities.

More on Our marketplace from page 32

Kier at a glance

Our vision is to

be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company

Kier in numbers:

+21,000km

Of roads maintained

c.47,000

School places delivered for the

Department of Education over 6 years

c.10m

Homes we help to keep powered

646

Apprenticeship opportunities delivered

Our values

Trusted

We deliver what we promise. We act safely and ethically and we care for the environment and the communities in which we work.

Collaborative

We enjoy what we do and work closely with clients and stakeholders to reach innovative solutions.

Focused

We are clear in our approach. We are disciplined and thorough in how we work and deliver for our clients and customers.

Our strategy

The Group is focused on the successful delivery of its medium-term targets:

  • Revenues of c.£4.0bn-£4.5bn
  • Adjusted operating margin of c.3.5%
  • Operating profit cash conversion c.90%
  • Balance sheet: sustainable net cash position with capacity to invest
  • Dividend: Sustainable dividend policy c.3 x earnings cover through the cycle

Kier:

Is focused on government, regulated or blue-chip client base

Operates in business- to-business markets

Contracts through long-term frameworks

Our strategy from page 20

Sustainability

Lives at the heart of our purpose and informs everything we do at Kier

More on sustainability from page 42

Creating value for our stakeholders

Our shareholders

£132.3m

Free cash flow generated

Our people

c.10,000

Employees

Our supply chain

c.69%

Subcontract spend with SMEs

Communities

£487k

Donated to youth homelessness charities throughout the partnership

See Our stakeholders on page 70 for more information on how we engage with them

Strategic report

Corporate governance

Financial statements

Other information

Governance

The Board has continued its focus on the delivery of our strategy and medium-term value creation plan ensuring we promote long-term success and generate value for shareholders and stakeholders.

An overview of our corporate governance structure, policies and practices as well as the key activities undertaken by the Board and its Committees are set out in the Corporate governance report.

More on Governance from page 92

