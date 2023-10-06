Vital to the UK
Annual Report and Accounts 2023
Financial highlights
Total Group revenue - including joint ventures1
£3.4bn
2022: £3.3bn
Profit from operations1
£81.5m
2022: £45.1m
Earnings per share1,4
9.5p
2022: 2.9p
Order book
£10.1bn
2022: £9.8bn
Net debt - average3
£(232.1)m
2022: £(216.1)m
Total Group revenue - excluding joint ventures1
£3.4bn
2022: £3.1bn
Adjusted operating profit from operations1,2
£131.5m
2022: £120.5m
Earnings per share before adjusting items1,4
19.2p
2022: 16.8p
Net cash - 30 June3
£64.1m
2022: £2.9m
Strategic report
Financial statements
2
Kier at a glance
158
Independent auditors' report
6
Chairman's statement
to the members of Kier Group plc
8
Chief Executive's review
166 Consolidated income statement
16
Our business model
167
Consolidated statement of
20
Our strategy
comprehensive income
24
Operational review
168 Consolidated statement of changes
32
Our marketplace
in equity
40
Our key performance indicators
169 Consolidated balance sheet
42
Building for a Sustainable World
170 Consolidated statement of cash flows
62
TCFD report
171
Notes to the consolidated
70
Our stakeholders
financial statements
74
How we manage risk
236 Company balance sheet
84
Financial review
237 Company statement of changes
90
Section 172 statement
in equity
91
Non-financial and sustainability
238 Notes to the Company
information statement
financial statements
Governance
Other information
92
Governance at a glance
242 Financial record
93
Chairman's introduction
243 Glossary of alternative
to corporate governance report
performance measures
94
Board of Directors
96
Corporate governance
104 Risk Management and Audit Committee report
112 Environmental, Social and Governance Committee report
116
Nomination Committee report
120
Directors' Remuneration report
154
Directors' report
157
Statement of Directors'
- See consolidated income statement on page 166.
- See note 5 to the consolidated financial statements.
- See note 22 to the consolidated financial statements.
- See note 12 to the consolidated financial statements.
responsibilities
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK
Tackling climate change
Embedding sustainable construction practices into our projects and leading the way in the UK's transition to net zero.
Addressing population growth
Delivering the infrastructure and construction required by the growth of the UK's population.
Easing congested transport
Providing capital work and the maintenance of the UK's road network and supporting additional capacity on the rail network.
Throughout this report we outline our vision, values and our strategy to illustrate how Kier is vital to the UK.
Addressing geographic imbalance
UK-wide geographic coverage serving communities and providing jobs and opportunities across the UK.
Supporting changing consumer trends
Delivering social infrastructure to support changes in the way we live and work.
Unlocking economic growth
Counter-cyclical business delivering projects to connect communities.
More on Our marketplace from page 32
1
Kier at a glance
Our vision is to
be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company
Kier in numbers:
+21,000km
Of roads maintained
c.47,000
School places delivered for the
Department of Education over 6 years
c.10m
Homes we help to keep powered
646
Apprenticeship opportunities delivered
Our values
Trusted
We deliver what we promise. We act safely and ethically and we care for the environment and the communities in which we work.
Collaborative
We enjoy what we do and work closely with clients and stakeholders to reach innovative solutions.
Focused
We are clear in our approach. We are disciplined and thorough in how we work and deliver for our clients and customers.
2
Our strategy
The Group is focused on the successful delivery of its medium-term targets:
- Revenues of c.£4.0bn-£4.5bn
- Adjusted operating margin of c.3.5%
- Operating profit cash conversion c.90%
- Balance sheet: sustainable net cash position with capacity to invest
- Dividend: Sustainable dividend policy c.3 x earnings cover through the cycle
Kier:
Is focused on government, regulated or blue-chip client base
Operates in business- to-business markets
Contracts through long-term frameworks
Our strategy from page 20
Sustainability
Lives at the heart of our purpose and informs everything we do at Kier
More on sustainability from page 42
Creating value for our stakeholders
Our shareholders
£132.3m
Free cash flow generated
Our people
c.10,000
Employees
Our supply chain
c.69%
Subcontract spend with SMEs
Communities
£487k
Donated to youth homelessness charities throughout the partnership
See Our stakeholders on page 70 for more information on how we engage with them
Governance
The Board has continued its focus on the delivery of our strategy and medium-term value creation plan ensuring we promote long-term success and generate value for shareholders and stakeholders.
An overview of our corporate governance structure, policies and practices as well as the key activities undertaken by the Board and its Committees are set out in the Corporate governance report.
More on Governance from page 92
3
