Kier : First phase of modular teaching spaces lifted in at Kier primary school project in Kent

Kier has started work on installing 98 modular units at Ebbsfleet Green Primary School in Kent. The modular units are being installed over four one-week phases between January-April and will be lifted in using a 200-tonne crane.

This is the largest modular build that Kier London and South East has managed for its client Kent County Council and demonstrates Kier's capability in delivering offsite construction on projects of all sizes.

The new school will cater for 461 students ranging from nursery to year six. Facilities will include basic teaching areas, a hall, studios, dining area, learning resource areas, staff areas, administration areas and storage. Additional groundwork and landscaping to the outdoor learning areas will follow the modular build and will include a multi-use games area, sports field, playground, wilding area, vegetable garden, dipping ponds, parking and drop off area.

Richard Bysouth, operations director at Kier Regional Building London and South East, commented: 'This is a great example of how modern methods of construction (MMC) can be used on projects of all scales. At Kier, we use MMC across many sectors and locations and it has huge benefits, from improvements in productivity to significantly reducing on-site waste as well as clear benefits in terms of quality, cost, and health and safety. It is great to see that our team has been able to innovate at Ebbsfleet Green Primary School and we will continue to assess how we can implement these methods in projects going forward.'

Kier uses offsite and MMC on a number of its projects and is currently delivering HMP Five Wells, which has been widely recognised for its use of the innovation. Most recently, the multi-award-winning project was recognised at the 2020 Offsite Awards, where it was announced Contractor of the Year, before being awarded the overall Winner of Winners.