Kier Group plc is an infrastructure services and construction company. The Company's segments include Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. The Infrastructure Services segment consists of Highways, Infrastructure and Utilities businesses. The Highways business designs, builds and maintains roads for National Highways, Transport for London and a number of district and county councils. The Infrastructure business delivers major and complex infrastructure and civil engineering projects. The Utilities business delivers long-term contracts providing construction and maintenance services to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors. The Construction segment comprises regional building, strategic projects, Kier Places (including housing maintenance, facilities management, and environmental services), as well as its international business. The Property segment invests and develops primarily mixed-use commercial and residential schemes and sites across the United Kingdom.