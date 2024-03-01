Kier Group PLC - Manchester-based construction company - Says it has met the criteria to be awarded the London Stock Exchanges "Green Economy" mark. This certification requires 50% of a company's revenues to be derived from green products and services. Kier says that climate change is leading to "increased demand in Kier's existing end markets".

The company has also received verification for its emission-reduction targets from the Science Based Targets Initiative, a UN-backed environmental standards organisation. These targets include the company's commitment to reach net-zero across the value chain by 2045.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davies says: "At Kier, our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK, and these combined achievements present a key milestone in our environmental, social and governance strategy. We believe that to be a responsible business, we must address the impact of climate change, as well as leaving a lasting legacy in the communities in which we operate."

Current stock price: 137.90 pence per share, up 1.4% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: up 79%

