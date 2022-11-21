Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:40 2022-11-21 am EST
64.10 GBX   +1.26%
07:30aKier : Liam Cummins to leave Kier and Stuart Togwell appointed as Group Managing Director, Construction
PU
11/17IN BRIEF: Kier Group director pay report motion sees AGM opposition
AN
11/17FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% as U.K.'s New Fiscal Plan Foresees Coming Austerity
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kier : Liam Cummins to leave Kier and Stuart Togwell appointed as Group Managing Director, Construction

11/21/2022 | 07:30am EST
Kier Group plc announces that Liam Cummins, Group Managing Director, Construction is to leave Kier at the end of the year to take up a chief executive role outside of the Group. Liam will continue in post until the end of December and, until that date, will continue to lead the Construction business to ensure an orderly transition and handover.

Stuart Togwell, the Group's Commercial Director, will take up the role of Group Managing Director, Construction from 1 January 2023. Stuart will continue to be a part of the Group's Executive Committee.

Stuart arrived at Kier in 2019 and during the last three years has played a fundamental role in the Group's strategic transformation including implementing a new project gateway system across the Group as well as strengthening relationships with government, customers and the Group's extensive supply chain.

He has over 35 years' experience in the built environment and, prior to joining Kier, held a number of positions at Wates Group where he was instrumental in growing both their public and private sector markets, including their Living Space housing maintenance division. He is also a chartered surveyor, attended IMD and INSEAD, is a qualified leadership coach and a Board member of the EKFB Joint Venture.

Andrew Davies, Kier Group CEO, commented: "I would like to thank Liam for his hard work over the past three years. Liam has been an integral part of our leadership team and I wish him every success in the future.

"I am delighted that Stuart Togwell, currently Group Commercial Director and a valued member of the Executive Committee, assumes the position of Group Managing Director, Construction. Stuart's wealth of experience in the construction sector, as well as his focus on operational and commercial excellence and his people-first approach, mean he is well-placed to lead our Construction business and help to deliver our medium-term plan."

Attachments

Kier Group plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 12:29:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 3 613 M 4 307 M 4 307 M
Net income 2023 59,8 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net cash 2023 48,4 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,46x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 282 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 10 267
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 63,30 GBX
Average target price 162,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-42.45%337
VINCI2.72%55 777
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.83%34 861
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.60%30 804
QUANTA SERVICES29.65%21 244
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.69%18 756