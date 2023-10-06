Chairman's letter

Dear Shareholder

Our Annual General Meeting will be held at

10.00 a.m. on Thursday, 16 November 2023 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ (the 'AGM' or the 'Meeting'). Registration will commence at 9.30 a.m.

Details of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM on pages 3 to 6 of this document. In addition to our usual items of business, you will see that included in the Meeting business are the triennial approval of the Directors' remuneration policy and an authority for the Company to conduct a court-approved capital reduction. An explanation of these items and of all the resolutions can be found on pages 6 to 10 of this document.

I would like to thank the shareholders who took the time to engage with myself and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee during the year and the constructive feedback given during these meetings. A summary of the feedback can be found in the Directors' Remuneration report on pages 121 to 124 of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts.

If you are not intending to attend the AGM, you may submit questions relating to the business of the AGM beforehand via email to cosec@kier.co.uk. All questions will be considered and addressed at the AGM, via our website or on an individual basis (as appropriate), according to the nature of the question.