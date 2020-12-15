Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kier Group plc    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kier : One person's trash is another person's treasure

12/15/2020 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jamie Edmonds is an environmental manager for Kier Utilities. Since 2013, he has worked with The Eastern Alliance for Safe & Sustainable Transport (EASST) to donate a range of items from PPE, to shoes and even a 26-tonne lorry.

Here, Jamie explains why he does this and that anything can be donated, you just need to connect the dots and find the connections.

'In 2013, Kier acquired May Gurney, which is where I worked. May Gurney had over 12,000 employees and it was decided at an early stage that the May Gurney brand, where possible, would be changed to Kier. This was for all corporate branding, which included 1000s of items of branded clothing and PPE.

I realised that this meant that thousands of useable items of branded clothing, both old and brand-new, were going to be thrown away. This was not only a massive waste of money, but also it was a shameful waste as a lot of the items were still in their packaging. So, I made it my mission to find a good use for these items, at the very least the brand-new ones.

Eventually, I found EASST which works in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia. It is a UK-registered charity whose mission is to save lives and prevent injuries by making road transport safer, greener and more sustainable for future generations.

I spoke with the director, Emma MacLennan and told her we have thousands of items coming in. Emma was very excited about this and saw huge potential for the hi-visibility clothing to be put to good use in Moldova as part of the charity's road safety projects. It was great, Emma had said we could send both the new and used stuff that we had.

The new stuff was simple because it was boxed up and we had quantities and weights sorted so it could be sent out. The used items were a bit more difficult as we needed to ensure they were clean and ready to be used again. Initially, we started working with the prison service and they were able to use the items as part of their own engagement programme for inmates. However, this became more and more difficult with different restrictions that came in.

Our employees started taking it home and washing it in their own washing machines, which isn't what we had set out to happen in the first place, but it was great that people really wanted to help and be on the journey with us.

Our first batch of clothing went out in 2014 and had around 5,000 items in it - anything from coats to high vis vests and trousers. Largely this went to farmers in Moldova, who still use the traditional horse and cart method of transport there. Although they do have a motorway, which they drive the horse and cart down, in the evenings as well as the daytime.

As you can imagine, there have been some horrendous accidents there, so I went over and met with the American ambassador who sponsored the funding of the shipping of the items and I also met with the chief of police for the area. We had a ceremony and a few local people joined and we were able to start handing some items out, it was great to see where the items were going, how they were going to be used and the difference they would make.

We continued to run it and then when some of our alliance partners or subcontractors had items they wanted to donate we would work with EASST on this. When some of our bigger projects got involved they donated items in fairly large quantities and since, we have donated around 8000 more items.

These go to all different countries, we have sent some to Ukraine, Georgia, Tajikistan and Armenia. It's often where there are major road projects taking place to provide the workforce with high vis clothing and it has also gone to the emergency services to use.

We also ran recycling centres for local councils, and as part of this we collected in children's car seats and booster seats. We went through a process of approval for the second-hand car seats with the AA. We cleaned the approved ones and sent over 100 car seats to Moldova and Tajikistan to be used in a car seat library projects, where parents can borrow a car seat and bring it back when their children grow out of it.

There's a lot of partners involved in this and Fire Aid donated a fire truck to Moldova. It's all done through liaising with EASST who will help us find somewhere for the items. Working with them we found a home for a 26-tonne lorry which Fire Aid used to take items out to Eastern Europe for their fire training exercises.

You can find a home for near enough anything if you make the right collections. For me, morally it is the right thing to do so we're not continuing to waste items and throw them away to end up on a landfill. Also, these items can help other people and save lives which is incredible. They can do a lot of good for others which is why we continue to do it and we continue to work with EASST.'

This year, Kier launched its Building for a Sustainable World framework. The framework concentrates on two key components: environmental sustainability and social sustainability and across these components there are 10 key focus areas. One focus area for environmental is 'zero waste' this our pledge to produce no avoidable waste by 2035 and our operations will be single-use plastic free by 2030.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 18:54:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
01:55pKIER : One person's trash is another person's treasure
PU
11:05aKIER : It's about building sustainably, providing vital new educational infrastr..
PU
12/11KIER : secures its place on Camden Council's £620m Property Works framework
PU
12/11MY JOURNEY IN THE INDUSTRY : From graduate to chartered engineer
PU
12/10KIER : Construction starts at Kier Heartlands Hospital project
PU
12/09KIER : Chris Stevens appointed as Kier Construction managing director for the Mi..
PU
12/03KIER : The Journey to becoming a Disability Confident Leader
PU
11/30CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC : Half-Yearly -4-
DJ
11/25KIER : Leading the Area 9 Alliance through a Global Pandemic - Steph Smith
PU
11/25KIER : Spending Review Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 911 M 5 253 M 5 253 M
Net income 2021 40,5 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
Net Debt 2021 282 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 169
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 156,67 GBX
Last Close Price 75,55 GBX
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer
Kirsty Bashforth Independent Non-Executive Director
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-21.34%163
VINCI SA-14.18%57 959
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%32 616
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.05%23 812
FERROVIAL, S.A.-13.76%20 862
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.59%18 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ