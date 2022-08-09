Log in
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
08/09/2022
75.75 GBX   +0.60%
Kier : Places part of consortium set to develop new Velindre Cancer Centre in Wales

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Kier Places, as part of theAcorn Consortium, is the winning bidder for the development of the new Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Following a robust nine-month competition, Velindre University NHS Trust has announced that Acorn will develop the new Velindre Cancer Centre, which will provide specialist cancer services across South East Wales.

In its role within the consortium, Kier will provide input into the construction phase and, once complete, deliver hard facilities management services at the Cancer Centre.

Commenting on the winning bid, Paul Jones, operations director, Kier Places, said: "The new Velindre Cancer Centre is set to provide first-class facilities and care to people in the South East of Wales. We are incredibly proud to be part of the Acorn Consortium that will help Velindre University NHS Trust realise its bold ambitions.

"We have extensive experience in providing facilities management services to NHS premises and, through the consortium, we will continue to provide input throughout the construction phase that will allow us to maintain the building effectively and consider patient care at all times. We know this is a vitally-important project for the local community and we will be looking to leave a lasting legacy in the area through the delivery and maintenance of the new cancer centre."

Velindre University NHS Trust chief executive Steve Ham, said: "Our ambition for the design of the new centre has been clear from the outset - we want to build a cancer centre for the future, which is the greenest in the UK. We were delighted with the proposals that were put forward and are grateful to the bidders for their extraordinary commitment to the competitive dialogue process."

Along with Kier Places, the consortium team includes Kajima Partnerships, Sacyr, Abrdn, Andrew Scott, White Arkitekter, Arup, MJ Medical, Turley, Studio Response, Camlins Landscape Architects, Osborne Clarke, Operis and Confab Lab.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
