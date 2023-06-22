Kier Property has appointed Willmott Dixon Interiors to redevelop 19 Cornwall Street in the heart of Birmingham's Business District, transforming it into an exemplar net zero carbon (NZC) in operation, smart-enabled office building. Construction has started on site and will be ready to let in late 2024. Marketing has commenced on the office which will provide up to 139,000sq ft of space and which will be Kier Property's first net zero carbon in operation building.

The building has seven floors and, once complete, will be a fully smart-enabled building, offering a range of enhanced occupier facilities and technological capability. Features include a central atrium with interactive breakout areas and an attractive, planted communal roof terrace, plus 150 secure parking spaces (including 24 with electric vehicle-charging). Tenant amenities are all located on the ground floor and include a multi-functional studio space, 74 cycle spaces and showers/changing rooms.

19 Cornwall Street is Kier's second development in Birmingham following the completion of 3AC at Arena Central which is now occupied by the HMRC Midlands region. This new development will be Kier Property's first net zero carbon building in operation and its base build is targeted to achieve the UK Green Building Council energy performance 2025-2030 Interim Target, typically a 5star NABER's. It also offers BREEAM Excellent rating, EPC A rating and provides up to 400sqm of PV panels.

Leigh Thomas, Group managing director for Kier Property commented: "19 Cornwall Street was acquired by Kier Property in joint venture with ARA Europe from Standard Life and was initially let to occupiers, Price Waterhouse Coopers and Pinsent Masons. To respond to market conditions and increased occupier demand for sustainable buildings our plans will see us bring forward a building that will be enabled to be net zero carbon in operation. This offering is aligned to Kier's sustainability strategy and sits well with the Government's strategy and proposals for decarbonising all sectors of the UK economy to meet their net zero target by 2050."

Phil Crowther, Director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: "We are very excited to have been appointed to deliver Kier Property's first net zero carbon building in operation. There continues to be a strong demand for high-quality office space in Birmingham city centre, with environmental and sustainability credentials at the very top of many occupiers' requirements.

"Our business is at the forefront of delivering highly sustainable buildings and we're proud to be involved with Kier Property in transforming 19 Cornwall Street."