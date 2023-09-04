Kier Group PLC - Manchester, England-based construction firm - Agrees to acquire substantially all the rail assets from Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd and their High Speed Two contract supplying Kier's HS2 joint venture, EKFB, for a total consideration of USD9.6 million in cash. Says: "Given its modest size, the board does not believe this acquisition will materially impact the group's forecasts for [financial] 2024, nor its year end or average net cash position."

Kier Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davies says: "We have previously stated that we would consider value accretive acquisitions in core markets where there is potential to accelerate the medium-term value creation plan. This acquisition is one such example - it is an excellent strategic fit and accelerates our rail strategy, providing work with new rail clients and increasing our capabilities. I am delighted to welcome our new employees, clients and suppliers to Kier."

Current stock price: 84.00 pence

12-month change: up 19%

