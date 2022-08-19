Kier : appointed by Network Rail to deliver £65m main works package on Oxford railway station redevelopment project

Kier has been appointed by Network Rail to deliver the main works package at Oxford railway station, as part of the Oxford Corridor Phase 2 Project.

The appointment comes as the Department for Transport confirms it has awarded funds to Network Rail to enable the station works to take place, alongside improvements to the railway.

Kier has secured the contract to take Phase 2C and 2D of the project to Governance for Railway Investment Projects (GRIP) Stage 8, following a previous appointment to deliver the detailed design and enabling works, earlier this year.

Phase 2C Botley Road enhancement includes the replacement of the existing railway bridge spanning Botley Road with a new, wider structure which will incorporate 4-metre-wide cycle/footways on either side of the road. Highway lowering and realignment will provide additional height clearance resulting in double-decker buses being able to pass underneath the bridge for the first time. This will also see the replacement of the existing footbridge.

Phase 2D platform 5 and station improvement works will involve the construction of an additional platform and overhead canopy, a new western station entrance, ticket office, waiting room, toilets, café and shops, alongside the construction of a subway to connect the western entrance to the new platform.

The package includes the demolition of buildings surrounding the station, and road alignment works at Roger Dudman Way, including the replacement of Sheepwash Bridge, to improve safety at the junction with Botley Road.

Once complete, the new fifth platform and enhanced facilities will significantly improve the capacity of the station, accessibility, safety and passenger experience.

Mark Pengelly, Group managing director at Kier Infrastructure, said: "We're delighted to have been appointed to deliver the main works at Oxford railway station, it will transform the network links in the area by providing a bigger and better station and helping to enable improved journeys for passengers and freight.

"Our team, including our strategic design partner WSP, will work with collaboratively with Network Rail to deliver this new scheme, with a clear focus on keeping the local community informed and disruption to a minimum."

Site surveys are already underway, with the enabling works and utilities diversions planned to start in early autumn and the main works will start soon after. Network Rail will be hosting a community drop-in event on Friday 19 August between 1400hrs and 1900hrs at the West Oxford Community Centre. Representatives from the Kier team will be available to share more details about the project and take questions from members of the public.

Further information about the project can be found at https://www.networkrail.co.uk/running-the-railway/our-routes/western/oxfordshire/oxford-corridor-phase-2/

Pictured: artist impression of the new western entrance to Oxford Station (Credit: Network Rail).