Kier : appointed to deliver £15m Ness Castle primary school in Inverness

Kier, a leading provider of construction and infrastructure services, has been appointed by The Highland Council to design and build their new £15m Ness Castle primary school and nursery in Inverness. Procured through the Scottish Procurement Alliance framework, the new facilities will serve two new housing developments in Inverness and provide 850 new pupil places.

The new school is set to be one of the largest in the Highlands and will be constructed in two phases, the first stage will provide 12 classrooms and three playrooms for nursery children.

The project is due to be complete by autumn 2022 and as part of our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the areas in which it builds Kier will provide a range of opportunities to the local community including at least five new apprenticeships, 13 work placements, ten new job opportunities and career talks at schools within a close radius of the project.

Phil McDowell, regional director at Kier Regional Building North & Scotland, said: 'We are delighted to have started work at Ness Castle Primary School. This project award continues our long-standing relationship with The Highland Council and we are looking forward to delivering this much-needed new school for the Inverness community.'

Chair of the Education Committee, Cllr John Finlayson said: 'This is an exciting development for the area and for the school's current pupils and staff who I am sure are eagerly awaiting it's completion. The new school will not only meet the needs of the school community but is also prepared to deliver against any future accommodation demands that may arise. Hopefully we will see the building grow and evolve alongside the local community.'

This award reinforces Kier's position as a leading provider of education facilities, with the completion of the £34m Alness Academy at the end of last year