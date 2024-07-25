Kier : appointed to deliver a new £25m endoscopy unit at Princess Royal University Hospital
July 25, 2024 at 10:08 am EDT
Kier has been appointed by the King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to deliver a new £25m endoscopy building at the Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH) in Farnborough.
The two-storey, 2,400m2 building will support the delivery of vital health services in the south of London, including the ambition to help up to 4,500 additional cancer patients to be seen each year.
The new building has been designed to improve patient experience, with the patient's journey adhering to accredited pathways set by the Joint Advisory Group (JAG) on Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Endoscopy. Facilities will include consultation, treatment and recovery rooms, a sterile services unit, plus rest and training spaces for staff.
A new 1500kVA substation will also be installed to improve the resilience of the hospital's electricity supply infrastructure.
"We are delighted to be appointed by King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to deliver this important new endoscopy unit for PRUH.
We look forward to using our wealth of experience in delivering first class health facilities to improve the hospital's infrastructure and help support patient care in South London."
David Rowsell, managing director, Kier Construction London
Kier is a leading provider of healthcare facilities for NHS Trusts. It has completed a £98m transformation programme at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, a £28.5m diagnostic centre at Royal Brompton Hospital in Chelsea, and is currently on site delivering the new £92.8m clinical buildings at Luton & Dunstable Hospital.
