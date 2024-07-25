Kier has been appointed by the King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to deliver a new £25m endoscopy building at the Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH) in Farnborough.

The two-storey, 2,400m2 building will support the delivery of vital health services in the south of London, including the ambition to help up to 4,500 additional cancer patients to be seen each year.

The new building has been designed to improve patient experience, with the patient's journey adhering to accredited pathways set by the Joint Advisory Group (JAG) on Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Endoscopy. Facilities will include consultation, treatment and recovery rooms, a sterile services unit, plus rest and training spaces for staff.

A new 1500kVA substation will also be installed to improve the resilience of the hospital's electricity supply infrastructure.