    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:12 2022-09-29 am EDT
64.55 GBX   -3.80%
Kier : appointed to maximum number of lots on new Canal & River Trust framework
PU
Kier : to deliver innovative landmark lab development at ARC West London
PU
The FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.07% on Positive U.S. Economic Numbers
DJ
Kier : appointed to maximum number of lots on new Canal & River Trust framework

09/29/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Kier has been appointed by the Canal & River Trust to the new £800m Civil Engineering Contract Framework, securing the maximum number of lots available to a single contractor.

Lot 2a will involve works on the Trust's largest and most complex restoration and repair projects across the Southern region on assets such as reservoirs, embankments, culverts, tunnels and aqueducts, including responding to dynamic situations, such as flooding or canal breaches.

Lots 2c and 2d include non-complex works across London & the South-East and the West Midlands, respectively.

The work will be delivered by Kier Infrastructure's Regional Civil Engineering business and will help to protect canals, reservoirs and river navigations while improving the resilience of towns and cities to mitigate the effect of climate change.

Eddie Quinn, director at Kier Infrastructure Regional Civil Engineering, said: "We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with the Canal & River Trust, carrying out maintenance works and emergency response services at a time when they, and local communities, have needed it most.

"We are delighted to have been appointed to the new Civil Engineering Contract Framework, where we will continue to work collaboratively with the Trust to deliver vital infrastructure projects."

The new appointment is the Trust's largest ever award of waterway engineering contracts. It follows a rigorous six-stage tender process which was carried out over a 20-month period. The new contracts are awarded for a period of up to 10 years, with an initial term of four years, followed by extension options of a further six years.

Kier Group plc published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
