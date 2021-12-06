Kier : appointed to the £7bn Department for Education 2021 Construction Framework

Kier has been appointed to the Department for Education's (DfE's) £7bn 2021 Construction Framework. Continuing its 14-year relationship, the four-year agreement will cover all types of education buildings in England, including schools, universities and further education and technical colleges.

The 2021 Construction Framework can also be used to procure non-educational publicly funded schemes which is an exciting expansion for Kier to be a part of. This is the fifth time Kier has been awarded a position on the DfE's national framework having held places since the first Academies Framework in 2007. In that time, Kier has completed over 160 national framework projects worth over £2bn, providing or improving 139,000 pupil places.

Key projects delivered include the Hartsdown Academy, a secondary school in Kent where the second phase involved the demolition of three existing school buildings and the installation of a new, pre-fabricated modular building. Kier has also recently completed the part-new build, part-refurbishment of the locally listed Bemrose school in Derby, a project which was delivered while allowing the school to continue operating throughout and was commended by the headteacher to the DfE for its positive impact on pupils' and staffs' lives.

Kier has been appointed to the Lots below:

High-value band (projects worth £12m+): North and South

Low-value band (projects worth £0.5m-£6m): North East; Yorkshire and the Humber; North West; East Midlands; West Midlands; East of England A; East of England B; London; South East of England A; South East of England B; South West of England A; South West of England B

All projects delivered by Kier through the framework will focus on embedding the themes of the Construction Playbook, a joint initiative between the government and the construction sector to use standardised design and the use of modern methods of construction to deliver optimal time and quality, improve outcomes for pupils and students, as well as support the delivery of net zero targets.

Liam Cummins, Group managing director for Kier Construction said: "As a strategic partner to the Department for Education, we are extremely proud to have delivered vital projects and facilities over 14 years of working in partnership through its national frameworks.

"We are delighted to be continuing this relationship, using our local teams and supply chain partners, many of whom are small businesses with key links to the communities we're working in. Our focus is very much on ensuring our projects demonstrate our capability in key areas including social and environmental sustainability, digital construction and modern methods of construction to continue to deliver first-class educational settings for the benefit of pupils, students, staff and local communities."