Kier : celebrates project milestone at £18m York Hospital Emergency Department extension

Kier has recently celebrated a project milestone at the new £18m York Hospital Emergency Department extension, being delivered for York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with an event to celebrate the roof being complete.

The project will expand and reconfigure the department's urgent and emergency care facilities to increase capacity and improve care for patients. A brand-new eight-bed resuscitation area will be created, along with improvements to the waiting room, as well as the consultation and treatment areas.

The new resuscitation zone will increase the capacity significantly, along with a dedicated area for children. There will also be a new infectious diseases cubicle that includes a point of care testing laboratory and glazed cubicles for privacy and infection control.

The facility is due to complete in early 2023.

Dan Doherty, regional director, Kier Construction North & Scotland said: "We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone of the construction of the new Emergency Department at York Hospital.

"We have a long history of working with the Trust and have delivered projects for it for the last 18 years, supporting it with many healthcare projects in the region. We continue to work as a true collaborative partner; working closely with the Trust and the local supply chain to deliver first-class facilities for the community."

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of the Trust said: "This is an exciting landmark in the project to expand and reconfigure our urgent and emergency care facilities at York Hospital.

"This multi-million-pound investment to develop a brand new two-storey extension and eight bedded resuscitation area to the Emergency Department will increase capacity and improve care for patients. It is a crucial step closer to providing this much-needed improvement."

"We are really starting to see it taking shape and it was fantastic to walk around and begin to visualise the huge difference this will make for staff and patients."

Mike Harkness, Care Group Director for the Emergency Department, said: "It is a fantastic opportunity to make changes and be able to create improvements for the urgent and emergency care service of the future at York Hospital. This investment will provide the extra space and facilities we need and improve initial assessment and faster decision making for patients, as well as creating a much better working environment for our staff."