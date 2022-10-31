Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:03 2022-10-31 am EDT
60.75 GBX   -1.54%
10:42aKier : celebrates project milestone at £18m York Hospital Emergency Department extension
PU
10/13Kier : announced as one of four contractors awarded major National Highways A66 Northern Trans Pennine contract
PU
10/10Kier : secures contract to build £26.8m UKAEA research and development building
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kier : celebrates project milestone at £18m York Hospital Emergency Department extension

10/31/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kier has recently celebrated a project milestone at the new £18m York Hospital Emergency Department extension, being delivered for York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with an event to celebrate the roof being complete.

The project will expand and reconfigure the department's urgent and emergency care facilities to increase capacity and improve care for patients. A brand-new eight-bed resuscitation area will be created, along with improvements to the waiting room, as well as the consultation and treatment areas.

The new resuscitation zone will increase the capacity significantly, along with a dedicated area for children. There will also be a new infectious diseases cubicle that includes a point of care testing laboratory and glazed cubicles for privacy and infection control.

The facility is due to complete in early 2023.

Dan Doherty, regional director, Kier Construction North & Scotland said: "We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone of the construction of the new Emergency Department at York Hospital.

"We have a long history of working with the Trust and have delivered projects for it for the last 18 years, supporting it with many healthcare projects in the region. We continue to work as a true collaborative partner; working closely with the Trust and the local supply chain to deliver first-class facilities for the community."

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of the Trust said: "This is an exciting landmark in the project to expand and reconfigure our urgent and emergency care facilities at York Hospital.

"This multi-million-pound investment to develop a brand new two-storey extension and eight bedded resuscitation area to the Emergency Department will increase capacity and improve care for patients. It is a crucial step closer to providing this much-needed improvement."

"We are really starting to see it taking shape and it was fantastic to walk around and begin to visualise the huge difference this will make for staff and patients."

Mike Harkness, Care Group Director for the Emergency Department, said: "It is a fantastic opportunity to make changes and be able to create improvements for the urgent and emergency care service of the future at York Hospital. This investment will provide the extra space and facilities we need and improve initial assessment and faster decision making for patients, as well as creating a much better working environment for our staff."

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 14:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
10:42aKier : celebrates project milestone at £18m York Hospital Emergency Department extension
PU
10/13Kier : announced as one of four contractors awarded major National Highways A66 Northern T..
PU
10/10Kier : secures contract to build £26.8m UKAEA research and development building
PU
10/07Kier : Proxy form
PU
10/07Kier : Notice of AGM
PU
09/30Kier Appoints to Maximum Number of Lots on New Canal River Trust Framework
CI
09/29Kier : appointed to maximum number of lots on new Canal & River Trust framework
PU
09/28Kier : to deliver innovative landmark lab development at ARC West London
PU
09/15The FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.07% on Positive U.S. Economic Numbers
DJ
09/15THG Misses Expectations, Guidance Disappoints, RBC Says
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 650 M 4 230 M 4 230 M
Net income 2023 54,7 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net cash 2023 65,9 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 275 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 10 267
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 61,70 GBX
Average target price 175,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-43.91%319
VINCI0.40%52 326
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.20%33 699
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.00%28 332
QUANTA SERVICES23.13%20 192
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.57%17 621