MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kier Group plc    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/23 10:38:34 am
48.14 GBX   +3.35%
10:45aKIER : fish pass projects progressing
PU
10/19KIER : What I love about heritage projects is the history etched in every part of a building
PU
10/09KIER : Tarmac-Kier JV secures TfL highways contract win
PU
Kier : fish pass projects progressing

10/23/2020 | 10:45am EDT

24 October is World Fish Migration Day and Kier has been working as the lead delivery partner on the Unlocking the Severn project and is delivering fish passes at four weirs - Holt, Bevere, Diglis and Lincomb. The ambitious Unlocking the River Severn restoration project is being undertaken by the Canal & River Trust in partnership with the Severn Rivers Trust, the Environment Agency and Natural England.

It is the largest river restoration project of its kind in Europe, with funding from the National Lottery - awarded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the European Union LIFE programme. Overall, the aim is to unlock 158 miles of river for shad, a type of herring, to reach their natural spawning grounds once again.

The Bevere Weir fish pass has recently been completed and for the first time in 170 years river fish have free passage past the weir at Bevere. The works at Bevere included the construction of a 120m long naturalised bypass channel fish pass adjacent to the weir. The fish can swim up a gradually sloped rock-ramp channel around the weir. There are blocks cast into the base of the channel to slow the water and break up the flow and this creates conditions that fish can comfortably swim through.

Eddie Quinn, director of Regional Civils at Kier, said: 'We're thrilled to reach this major project milestone at Bevere and we now have three more fish passes to go - with Diglis the next due for completion. I would like to send my thanks to the team and our supply chain; the expertise shown has enabled us to reach this point and will benefit rare and endangered fish in the river.'

Jason Leach, programme director at Canal & River Trust 'Opening Bevere fish pass marked the end of over 4 years of planning, development and construction. Next spring, we expect many migratory fish to be able to access the reaches upstream of Bevere and start to thrive. This has been a true partnership approach between us and Kier and has resulted in an amazing achievement.'

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 14:44:08 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 3 671 M 4 804 M 4 804 M
Net income 2021 40,5 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net Debt 2021 351 M 459 M 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75,4 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 169
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 131,25 GBX
Last Close Price 46,58 GBX
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 182%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer
Kirsty Bashforth Independent Non-Executive Director
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-51.50%99
VINCI SA-27.45%47 755
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%31 703
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.93%18 225
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.92%17 845
FERROVIAL, S.A.-24.21%17 762
