  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:04 2022-08-10 am EDT
75.70 GBX   +0.93%
06:10aKIER : holds competition for Ocean Conservation Trust to create innovation that protects seagrass
PU
08/09KIER : Places part of consortium set to develop new Velindre Cancer Centre in Wales
PU
08/04KIER : partners with air quality tech company to bring STEM to Welsh schools
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kier : holds competition for Ocean Conservation Trust to create innovation that protects seagrass

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Kier has recently teamed up with the Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT) on a design and engineering competition to work collaboratively to design a solution that protects seagrass beds.

The OCT is a global conservation charity and one area that it focuses on is protecting and restoring seagrass, a key marine habitat which grows on the seabed in shallow marine and estuarine environments. It is vital for capturing and storing carbon and critical for biodiversity, as it provides a nursery for young fish.

In recent years, up to 90% of the UK's seagrass has disappeared. While causes are varied, damage by boat moorings as anchors and chains drag across the seabed contribute towards this and it's particularly problematic in tourist hotspots.

The competition provided an exciting opportunity to draw upon the engineering expertise Kier has across the Group to design an Advanced Mooring System, which would keep boats safely secured, while protecting vital seagrass habitats from damage caused by moorings.

The competition has now come to an end and the winning team is going to be spending a day with the OCT, undertaking hands-on restoration work and learning more about this area of conservation.

Mark Parry, development officer from the OCT said: "All teams came up with great solutions and there are things the OCT can learn from them all, as we move onto the next steps of developing the new mooring system. Congratulations to the winning team, we're looking forward to spending a day at sea with you!"

Sophie Timms, Kier's corporate affairs director and sponsor of Kier's Building for Tomorrow sustainability pillar, said: "With net zero targets moving ever closer, it's important to innovate to drive down the amount of carbon in the atmosphere. It's been wonderful to support the OCT with this important project and see the energy and hard work the teams have put in during the competition - on top of already-busy jobs. Congratulations to them all."

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KIER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 315 M 4 006 M 4 006 M
Net income 2022 9,90 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2022 1,30 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 334 M 404 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 302
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 75,00 GBX
Average target price 175,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-31.82%404
VINCI0.31%53 888
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.46%32 303
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.00%30 123
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.85%19 582
QUANTA SERVICES18.47%19 428