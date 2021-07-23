Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
Kier : “There's no such thing as a typical day.”

07/23/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Sophie Timms is corporate affairs director at Kier and the executive sponsor of our Ability Network, which focuses on the challenges people with disabilities and those who are neurodiverse face in the workplace. Here, she tells us about her career journey so far, and why more people should consider a career in construction.

'I joined Kier in October 2020 and became corporate affairs director and a member of the executive committee in May 2021.

'My background is in communications and public affairs and before joining Kier, I worked in the financial services sector, most recently at Zurich Insurance where I worked for over 20 years, and before that I worked for the Federation of Small Businesses, a trade body representing SMEs across all sectors.

'After spending so long in one sector, I was keen to spread my wings. As my father had worked in construction, I'd always been interested in the industry and I was particularly interested in Kier due to its focus on government and public sector clients.

'My role means I can use my public affairs and public policy experience to its full extent. I am also responsible for internal and external communications and supporting strategy development which means I get to talk a lot about the great and iconic projects Kier is delivering. I also oversee our social media strategy; I'm a big fan of social media and how it connects people and allows brands to bring themselves to life, all of which helps us to show clients, customers and other stakeholders what Kier stands for. We're not just another construction company; we are involved in so many different projects and initiatives and I'm particularly proud of our support for apprentices, prison leavers and ex-service personnel.

'My role is very much split between handling daily and weekly news and political cycles and building a long-term approach to policy, trends and positioning. I have always been interested in politics and current affairs and while there is no such thing as a typical day, my job means staying on the pulse is what I do all day every day (and makes me a pretty good secret weapon in pub quizzes!).

'Another one of my passions is diversity and inclusion (D&I). I've been involved in D&I projects throughout my career and am proud to be part of Kier's drive to create a more inclusive workplace at Kier. Last week, for example, I visited Nordis Signs, part of Kier Group and a road sign specialist. The majority of Nordis Signs' workforce has a mental or physical disability, and the team has an ethos of focusing on what people can do, not on what they can't - it's a fantastic team. I'm also part of the construction and property industry Mentoring Circle, a cross-sector mentoring scheme that connects senior females with younger counterparts in other parts of the industry.

I find people fascinating and relationship building is the biggest part of my role, as I look after multiple stakeholders and make sure Kier is engaging and visible with them, whether they be employees, our vast supply chain, the communities we work in, or journalists and policymakers.

'I joined Kier during the first UK lockdown so spent my early months meeting people mainly on Teams. Now that things are beginning to get back to normal, I'm enjoying meeting people in person and the best bit of all is visiting project sites up and down the country. With investment in infrastructure a key priority to help the UK recover from COVID-19, it's an exciting time to be part of Kier.

'Construction isn't always the first destination that young people or those looking to change roles think of, but it's an industry that underpins so much of the economy and society - providing homes, schools, hospitals and roads that are a key part of our daily lives. It's also an industry that is looking to build that infrastructure in a way that positively impacts future generations - making sure it is inclusive, providing jobs and skills and ensuring that we tackle climate change.

'Because we work across so many diverse projects, there really is a role for everyone in construction, regardless of where they want to take their career.'

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 309 M 4 551 M 4 551 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 9,20 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 552 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 15 169
Free-Float 99,0%
