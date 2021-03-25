Kier : Property buys office scheme in Egham

Kier Property has purchased an existing office building with adjacent car parking in Egham, Surrey from Mayfair Capital Investment Management.

The property, located on Station Road, sits on a 0.43-acre site and is known as 'Nexus'.

The detached building is multi-let, arranged over the ground and two upper floors, totalling 11,577 sq ft with existing tenants; Nano IT, Longview Software and ITW Limited utilising a communal reception.

Andrew Storey, managing director - regeneration for Kier Property commented: 'This scheme is in line with Kier Property's strategy to continue to target residential mixed-use schemes. Later in the year, we plan to submit a detailed planning application for a new residential-led mixed-use development.

'We selected this site as Egham is a small commuter town that attracts professionals, has great access to London and other key locations, and has limited accommodation within the town centre.'

Kier Property appointed CMS Lawyers to act on their behalf.