Kier : awarded £75m capital works contract by Hammersmith & Fulham Council

Kier Places, a part of Kier Group, has been appointed by Hammersmith & Fulham Council to deliver a programme of capital works across its c.17,000 housing stock. The contract is worth up to £75m and is for an initial five years, with the opportunity to extend it by an additional two years.

Under this new capital works contract, Kier Places will deliver an extensive range of remedial fire-works including risers, sprinklers and external façade remediation as well as high-value, complex voids comprising of extensions, kitchen and bathroom replacements and new window installations. Experts at delivering complex projects in occupied properties, Kier Places will also draw on construction and design expertise across the wider Kier Group.

Over the duration of this contract, Kier Places will support the local economy by growing its local supply chain as well as actively recruiting Hammersmith & Fulham residents to join the business, with jobs including business administration and operational roles. In addition, apprenticeship and Kickstart placements will be created annually and Kier Places will also work with local charities and social enterprise companies as well as host regular community workshops, with a focus on careers, safety and climate change.

Mark Whittaker, managing director of Kier Places, states: 'We are delighted to have been appointed by Hammersmith & Fulham Council to deliver responsive capital works, it allows us to build on our existing partnership which is focused on delivering a quality service for residents.

'Working collaboratively with the council, our skilled and specialist teams will carry out these important works and utilise local supply chain partners as well as provide job and training opportunities to residents of the borough. We take great pride in leaving lasting legacies in areas in which we work.'

This appointment follows a successful two-year partnership with the council, where Kier Places has been installing new fire doors to properties across the borough and it builds on a number of other recent contract awards for Kier Places, including fire safety works for London Borough of Hounslow and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.