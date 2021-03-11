Kier : completes Phase 1B of Everards Brewery project

Kier has completed work on Phase 1B of its Everards Meadows project in Leicestershire and has handed it back to its client, Everards of Leicestershire.

Phase 1B is the third phase of Everards of Leicestershire's ambitious relocation strategy, has transformed an area opposite it's old brewery near J21 of the M1. Phase 1B included Kier constructing 862m² of new office accommodation, 1454m² of brewery floor area and 1054m² of retail, food and drink space.

Kier previously delivered Phase 1A, which involved the construction of a new cycle centre and café as well as site-wide green infrastructure works to regenerate an area of previous inaccessible green space, unlocking connections to the local community and providing local employment opportunities. This phase of the project was awarded the prestigious PROCON Regeneration Award for 2019.

Martin Williamson, operations manager at Kier Regional Building North & Scotland, said: 'This has been an exciting project for us to be involved in and we are delighted to have delivered this brand new home for Everards. Throughout the build we have worked collaboratively with Everards, the design team and our local supply chain, which has allowed us to hand over a fantastic project during a particularly difficult time.

'Our team has worked safely throughout COVID-19 by following the Site Operating Procedures, which have been created using guidance from the government.'

Tim Ward, from Everards of Leicesterhire said: 'On behalf of Everards, I just wanted to express my sincere thanks to Kier for the delivery of Everards Meadows. It is by far the biggest project our independent family business have undertaken since building the Castle Acres Brewery in the early 1980's and we wouldn't have achieved it without Kiers professionalism, experience, expertise and above all teamwork'.