    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Kier : continues to support transformation of digital infrastructure in the UK following new awards by Openreach

06/24/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Kier, a leading provider of construction and infrastructure services, has been appointed by Openreach to build full fibre broadband in additional locations across the UK.

Starting this month, Kier will survey, plan and construct new broadband infrastructure in urban and rural areas in the west and south of England as well as Scotland. These latest awards build on the work Kier is already delivering in Wiltshire, Hampshire and Berkshire to support Openreach's ambitions of reaching 25 million premises over the next five years and critically support the UK Government's target of delivering 'gigabit capable broadband' to 85 per cent of UK by 2025.

As part of Kier's commitment to leaving lasting legacies in areas in which it works, there will be job and training opportunities, including apprenticeships, at each of the locations; Dunfermline, Windsor, Bracknell, Winton, Woodley and Gosport. Kier will also work with local supply chain partners to deliver this important new digital infrastructure.

Barry McNicholas, group managing director of Kier Utilities, states: 'We are proud to be working with Openreach to deliver full fibre broadband in locations across the UK. This latest award means we can work together to provide reliable digital connectivity for more communities.

'Our experience within the telecoms sector means we are well placed to deliver this vitally important new digital infrastructure in urban and rural areas. As we carry out these works, we will work with our network of local supply chain partners as part of our commitment to leaving lasting legacies in areas in which we work.'

Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, said: 'Nobody's building Full Fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach in the UK. Our engineers and build partners are working flat-out to deliver this life-changing technology to rural, urban and suburban communities all over the country and we're delighted to be fleshing out our plans with more details about where and when we'll be building.'

Kier will be recruiting for a range of roles to support the delivery of this work, find out more here.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 09:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 639 M 5 079 M 5 079 M
Net income 2021 32,4 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net Debt 2021 135 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 517 M 722 M 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 169
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 116,00 GBX
Average target price 166,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC48.72%722
VINCI14.00%63 408
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.22%31 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.93%28 032
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.82%21 863
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 712