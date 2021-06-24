Kier : continues to support transformation of digital infrastructure in the UK following new awards by Openreach

Kier, a leading provider of construction and infrastructure services, has been appointed by Openreach to build full fibre broadband in additional locations across the UK.

Starting this month, Kier will survey, plan and construct new broadband infrastructure in urban and rural areas in the west and south of England as well as Scotland. These latest awards build on the work Kier is already delivering in Wiltshire, Hampshire and Berkshire to support Openreach's ambitions of reaching 25 million premises over the next five years and critically support the UK Government's target of delivering 'gigabit capable broadband' to 85 per cent of UK by 2025.

As part of Kier's commitment to leaving lasting legacies in areas in which it works, there will be job and training opportunities, including apprenticeships, at each of the locations; Dunfermline, Windsor, Bracknell, Winton, Woodley and Gosport. Kier will also work with local supply chain partners to deliver this important new digital infrastructure.

Barry McNicholas, group managing director of Kier Utilities, states: 'We are proud to be working with Openreach to deliver full fibre broadband in locations across the UK. This latest award means we can work together to provide reliable digital connectivity for more communities.

'Our experience within the telecoms sector means we are well placed to deliver this vitally important new digital infrastructure in urban and rural areas. As we carry out these works, we will work with our network of local supply chain partners as part of our commitment to leaving lasting legacies in areas in which we work.'

Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, said: 'Nobody's building Full Fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach in the UK. Our engineers and build partners are working flat-out to deliver this life-changing technology to rural, urban and suburban communities all over the country and we're delighted to be fleshing out our plans with more details about where and when we'll be building.'

Kier will be recruiting for a range of roles to support the delivery of this work, find out more here.