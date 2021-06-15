Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kier : to deliver two new blocks at The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School

06/15/2021 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kier has been selected to deliver two new blocks for The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School in Stevenage, totalling 5,286m2, as well as extensive landscaping works. It has been appointed by the Department of Education through the Priority School Building Programme Phase 2.

The project will consist of constructing two new buildings to accommodate teaching spaces, administration facilities, a new dining area and main hall. These will replace much of the older facilities on site which will be demolished following occupation of the new buildings. The project will also involve some minor refurbishment and extensive landscaping to provide attractive, outdoor spaces following the demolition.

Also the former school of British Racing Driver Lewis Hamilton, the new scheme is due to begin on site in summer 2021 and complete at the end of 2023.

Mark Dady, managing director at Kier Regional Building Eastern, commented, 'We're extremely pleased to have been selected to deliver this scheme for The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School. The construction of two new, state of the art blocks will greatly benefit the existing and future pupils coming through, and we look forward to working closely with the school on this project.'

Clive Mathew, Headteacher of the school commented, 'We are very pleased to see the start date for our new buildings programme arrive. We have been very impressed with the plans that Kier have developed over the past year and we are very much looking forward to working with them over the coming two years. A very exciting time for us all.'

The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School is the latest appointment for Kier on the Department for Education Construction Framework. Currently on site is a new replacement 420 pupil primary school at St Joseph's Catholic School in Bishops Stortford, due to complete in Summer 2021.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
04:48aKIER  : to deliver two new blocks at The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School
PU
04:40aKIER  : completes new Fire Station in Brixham
PU
06/14Marshall Wace, Citadel Among Funds Shorting GBP1 Billion of UK Stock in Beari..
DJ
06/11GUEST BLOG : “What is most powerful is being able to demonstrate the tangi..
PU
06/09KIER  : hands over state-of-the-art facilities to the Royal Automobile Club
PU
06/09KIER  : Solum sells two residential blocks at Twickenham
PU
06/04KIER  : appointed to deliver £12.5m Sunningdale SEN School
PU
05/27KIER  : celebrates official opening of new school for vulnerable pupils in Swans..
PU
05/27KIER  : launches partnership with Supply Change to increase social enterprise pr..
PU
05/26KIER  : awarded £75m capital works contract by Hammersmith & Fulham Council
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 911 M 5 519 M 5 519 M
Net income 2021 32,4 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net Debt 2021 236 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 189 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 15 169
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 150,00 GBX
Last Close Price 117,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC50.00%267
VINCI18.01%66 632
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%32 270
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.72%29 092
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.12%22 659
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.95%19 127