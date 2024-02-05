Kier Group PLC - Manchester, England-based infrastructure services, construction and property - Plans to offer GBP250.0 million in five-year senior notes, as part of a wider refinancing of debt facilities. Says the interest rate and offering price will be determined at the time of the pricing of the notes. Last month, Kier said it has a "modest" net cash position as of the end of 2023, improved from GBP131 million in debt a year before.
Current stock price: 128.80 pence
12-month change: up 81%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
