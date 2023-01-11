Kier : re-appointed to £1.5bn North West Construction Hub High Value Construction Framework

Kier awarded a place on both lots of the framework

New framework spans three years with an option to extend by up to 1 further year, with a focus on public sector buildings in the North West of England

Kier currently on site delivering Lisburne SEN School and Manchester Aquatics Centre that were procured through the previous iteration of the framework

Kier has been re-appointed to the North West Construction Hub (NWCH) High Value Construction Framework. Commencing this month, the new iteration of the framework will continue to support local authorities procuring for the construction and maintenance of public sector buildings.

Kier secured places on both Lot 1, for projects valued at c. £8-25m and Lot 2 covering projects £25m and above.

Kier has worked with the framework since its inception in 2009, collaborating with many of the North West region's public sector organisations through two-stage arrangements, meaning early contractor involvement to deliver projects including schools, colleges, leisure and sporting facilities and theatres.

Sean Fenner, regional director for Kier Construction North & Scotland said: "The North West Construction Hub Framework has provided a pipeline of projects which have enriched local communities including the multi-award-winning Shakespeare North Playhouse, Storyhouse Chester and FA Parklife.

"We are delighted to have secured our place on the next iteration of the framework and look forward to working with our local supply chain partners to deliver vital infrastructure for clients across the North West."

Jared Allen, director of capital programmes for Manchester City Council & Chair of NWCH Board, said: "I would like to congratulate all the framework contractor partners who have been successful in securing a place on the latest iteration of the High Value Construction Framework. The longevity of the frameworks speaks for itself with a consistent, high-quality service being at their core. This, coupled with continued award-winning success (both through the frameworks, and their projects) have made NWCH frameworks the most sought-after frameworks to be a part of amongst contractors.

We would also like to personally thank all other contractors for their participation in the Tender process for the 4th generation of the High Value Construction Framework and wish them well for future procurement.

The NWCH procurement process is always a very rigorous process ensuring quality and cost-effective frameworks that comply with procurement rules, focusing on achieving best value for its clients and projects through transparent and sustainable procurement, creating long-term relationships between clients, professionals and contractors with shared objectives and common core values. We are aware that a number of Clients eagerly await the news to kick start many of their projects."