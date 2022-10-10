Advanced search
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-10-10 am EDT
65.70 GBX   -1.50%
06:22aKier : secures contract to build £26.8m UKAEA research and development building
PU
10/07Kier : Proxy form
PU
10/07Kier : Notice of AGM
PU
Kier : secures contract to build £26.8m UKAEA research and development building

10/10/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Kier has been awarded a £26.8m contract by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to build an 8,000sqm research and development building at Culham Science Centre near Abingdon in Oxfordshire. The project was procured through the Crown Commercial Service (CSS) Framework.

The project will comprise of a new four-storey office building with a rig hall for research and development, and there will be a multi-storey carpark. The engineering and office space will be used by multiple tenants.

Designed to meet UKAEA's long-term sustainability goals, the building will comply with energy targets in the South Oxfordshire Local Plan. This will be achieved by using a combination of energy efficient design and passive measures to enhance the thermal performance of the building.

The roof area of the scheme will include a solar photovoltaic array and air source heat pumps will be installed to provide both heating and cooling.

Construction work is set to start this autumn.

Andy Bolas, regional director for Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: "We are very excited to be working on another significant and important project with UKAEA.

"Sustainability is key to what we do at Kier and this project is another example of our commitment to protecting the environment and furthers our presence in providing for the science sector.

"This also supports UKAEA's mission to lead the delivery of safe, sustainable, low carbon, fusion energy for generations to come."

Antonia Jenkinson, UKAEA's chief financial officer and director of property, said: "We believe fusion could be part of the world's future energy mix, and are working with a wide range of science, engineering, and technology companies at our Culham Science Centre to achieve it.

"Our work here continues to create jobs and drive economic growth, while helping place the UK at the forefront of the international scientific community.

"This new investment into Culham will help support companies contributing to the UK's world-recognised fusion technology cluster, while developing a supply chain and skills base required to solve challenges across a much broader range of sectors.

"The development of public and private partnerships is of huge benefit to our mission to lead the delivery of sustainable fusion energy. We've had strong interest in the new building, which will be versatile and support the growth of innovative companies aligned to UKAEA's own aims."

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
