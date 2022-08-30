Log in
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59 2022-08-30 am EDT
71.05 GBX   +0.92%
10:30aKIER : starts work on £10.5m Bakewell Integrated Health Hub
PU
08/23KIER : appointed to deliver £17m mental health facility at Lowther Road in Islington
PU
08/19KIER : appointed by Network Rail to deliver £65m main works package on Oxford railway station redevelopment project
PU
Kier : starts work on £10.5m Bakewell Integrated Health Hub

08/30/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Kier has been appointed by Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust and East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust to deliver a new integrated health hub for people living in Bakewell and the Derbyshire Dales.

A turf cutting ceremony marked the start of building work on the £10.5m scheme which will bring together two services under one modern building.

It will provide a modern new home for community health services currently provided in the adjacent outdated 19th century Newholme Hospital, which is earmarked for closure, and the neighbouring former ambulance station which is being demolished to make way for the new health hub.

The new space will include an East Midlands Ambulance Service hub on the ground floor and a waiting area with accessible amenities. On the second floor, there will be ten consultation rooms and four treatment rooms as well as a children's area, group room, office space, large waiting area, baby feeding and changing rooms, toilets and reception.

Prem Singh, chairman of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, welcomed guests to the turf cutting ceremony on Wednesday 24 August. He said: "This investment in healthcare will help to future-proof local health service provision for the next generations of residents in the Bakewell area. We are delighted to be working in close partnership with our ambulance service colleagues to create integrated facilities which support the principle of joined-up care. It has taken a lot of planning, over several years, to get to this stage. We can now enjoy seeing the new building progress over the coming months, knowing what fantastic facilities we will be providing to the local community when the doors open in early 2024."

Martin Williamson, operations manager for Kier Construction North & Scotland said, said: "We are delighted to have been appointed to join the Trust team to deliver this important healthcare facility for the people of Bakewell and surrounding areas.

"As leading healthcare contractors, we're looking forward to using our expertise to create this new integrated health hub which will leaving a lasting legacy for the community."

Kier Group plc published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
