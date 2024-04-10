Kier, as part of the ACORN consortium, has been appointed to deliver facilities management services for the new Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff upon the completion of its build in 2027.

The services will commence in April 2027 for a period of 25 years and will include mechanical and electrical maintenance, building fabric maintenance, fire systems and reactive maintenance, energy management, drainage systems, digital management, contract management reporting, health and safety, and provision of help desk services.

The services will be delivered by Kier Places, a Kier business which delivers workplace, residential, and building solutions in places where people live and work across the UK.

The Velindre Cancer Centre is part of Velindre University NHS Trust's Transforming Cancer Services in South East Wales Programme, that has been procured under the Welsh Government Mutual Investment Model. It aims to provide patients and carers with high-quality and sustainable services, delivering the most effective treatments while also leading national and international education, research and innovation in cancer patient care.