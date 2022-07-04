Kier : to provide upgraded facilities and training opportunities to prisoners at HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire

Kier is set to work with inmates at HMP Ranby Prison in Retford, Nottinghamshire as part of its Making Ground scheme. Serving prisoners will benefit from improved learning facilities, as well as training carried out by the Construction Skills Programme, leading to greater employment opportunities.

The 12-week Construction Skills Programme, which is run by employability and skills provider PeoplePlus, will be held three times a year with groups of 12 serving prisoners. Kier has worked with PeoplePlus to guide the modules and create the training schedule and has committed to at least three visits per course.

The skills gained by prisoners include a CAT and Genny health and safety course, street works, working at height, manual handling, and abrasive wheels training. The course also includes modules to support wellbeing.

As part of its engagement with HMP Ranby, Kier has recently resurfaced the prison's 900sqm yard, which is the size of two basketball courts, and has overhauled its training rooms in time for the Construction Skills Programme to start this month.

The Kier Highways Solutions (KHS) arm of Kier, which has in-house manufacturing and bitumen production capabilities, led on the facility upgrades over a two-day period.

Lee Draper, general manager at Kier Highways Solutions, said: "We're pleased to mark the start of our partnership with Ranby Prison by upgrading its training spaces. We have worked closely with the prison's training providers over the past five months to create modules that support a seamless transition into working life with Kier Highways or the wider industry.

"The work we do with prisons is highly rewarding. We can improve people's lives by offering them a second chance - through providing meaningful employment, new skills and a positive sense of community. This partnership forms part of Kier's strategy to bridge the skills gap in the sector, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Ranby Prison and its dedicated skills programme well into the future."

Jacquelyn Clay, assistant manager at PeoplePlus, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a company that is forward-thinking to invest time and effort into the up-skilling and retraining of our learners with sustained employment on completion. The interest and buzz the visits from Kier have created is outstanding and we are hopeful that this partnership will go from strength to strength".

Andy Sleight, governor of HMP Ranby, added: "I'm looking forward to this positive development, which will ensure that more prisoners will leave Ranby with the skills and qualifications required to secure meaningful employment."

The Category C men's prison is the 11th institution to join Making Ground, Kier's prison engagement and employment scheme in the last six months. Kier pledges to interview every candidate that successfully completes the course, with a number of employment opportunities reserved within Kier or its supply chain for prisoners upon release. Of the 93 offenders that have already had access to the scheme, 53 have secured paid work.

By providing the men with meaningful employment opportunities, Kier will save local communities as much as £4,500 per offender.

