Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-07-04 am EDT
70.25 GBX   +1.96%
11:03aKIER : to provide upgraded facilities and training opportunities to prisoners at HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire
PU
07/01KIER : announces its Responsible Business leadership team
PU
06/23KIER : BAM Joint Venture secure place on Northern Ireland Water's £1.2bn Major Projects Framework
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kier : to provide upgraded facilities and training opportunities to prisoners at HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire

07/04/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kier is set to work with inmates at HMP Ranby Prison in Retford, Nottinghamshire as part of its Making Ground scheme. Serving prisoners will benefit from improved learning facilities, as well as training carried out by the Construction Skills Programme, leading to greater employment opportunities.

The 12-week Construction Skills Programme, which is run by employability and skills provider PeoplePlus, will be held three times a year with groups of 12 serving prisoners. Kier has worked with PeoplePlus to guide the modules and create the training schedule and has committed to at least three visits per course.

The skills gained by prisoners include a CAT and Genny health and safety course, street works, working at height, manual handling, and abrasive wheels training. The course also includes modules to support wellbeing.

As part of its engagement with HMP Ranby, Kier has recently resurfaced the prison's 900sqm yard, which is the size of two basketball courts, and has overhauled its training rooms in time for the Construction Skills Programme to start this month.

The Kier Highways Solutions (KHS) arm of Kier, which has in-house manufacturing and bitumen production capabilities, led on the facility upgrades over a two-day period.

Lee Draper, general manager at Kier Highways Solutions, said: "We're pleased to mark the start of our partnership with Ranby Prison by upgrading its training spaces. We have worked closely with the prison's training providers over the past five months to create modules that support a seamless transition into working life with Kier Highways or the wider industry.

"The work we do with prisons is highly rewarding. We can improve people's lives by offering them a second chance - through providing meaningful employment, new skills and a positive sense of community. This partnership forms part of Kier's strategy to bridge the skills gap in the sector, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Ranby Prison and its dedicated skills programme well into the future."

Jacquelyn Clay, assistant manager at PeoplePlus, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a company that is forward-thinking to invest time and effort into the up-skilling and retraining of our learners with sustained employment on completion. The interest and buzz the visits from Kier have created is outstanding and we are hopeful that this partnership will go from strength to strength".

Andy Sleight, governor of HMP Ranby, added: "I'm looking forward to this positive development, which will ensure that more prisoners will leave Ranby with the skills and qualifications required to secure meaningful employment."

The Category C men's prison is the 11th institution to join Making Ground, Kier's prison engagement and employment scheme in the last six months. Kier pledges to interview every candidate that successfully completes the course, with a number of employment opportunities reserved within Kier or its supply chain for prisoners upon release. Of the 93 offenders that have already had access to the scheme, 53 have secured paid work.

By providing the men with meaningful employment opportunities, Kier will save local communities as much as £4,500 per offender.

If you would like to learn more about Kier's Making Ground scheme, please visit https://www.kier.co.uk/corporate-responsibility/making-ground/. Alternatively, to learn more about the wealth of career opportunities available at Kier, visit https://www.kier.co.uk/careers/

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
11:03aKIER : to provide upgraded facilities and training opportunities to prisoners at HMP Ranby..
PU
07/01KIER : announces its Responsible Business leadership team
PU
06/23KIER : BAM Joint Venture secure place on Northern Ireland Water's £1.2bn Major Projects Fr..
PU
06/22KIER : Property and Housing Growth Partnership announce £80m equity residential joint vent..
PU
06/21KIER : Highways achieves Masters in Diversity
PU
06/21KIER : to trial hydrogen power generator in bid to cut carbon emissions
PU
06/20KIER : £500m boost to create thousands of new prison places
PU
06/17KIER : Highways awarded major highways maintenance works and services contracts by North N..
PU
06/16KIER : awarded £32.5m refurbishment of the Manchester Aquatics Centre
PU
06/08PWC fined £5m over Kier and Galliford audits
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 315 M 3 988 M 3 988 M
Net income 2022 30,9 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
Net cash 2022 1,30 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 11 302
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 68,90 GBX
Average target price 175,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-37.45%369
VINCI-7.60%50 381
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.40%34 236
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.17%27 945
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.46%21 845
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-4.72%18 473