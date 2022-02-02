Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kier : to trial pioneering products that tackle graffiti on National Highways network

02/02/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of a quest to combat unsightly graffiti on the strategic road network, Kier Highways and its client, National Highways, have selected three pioneering ideas to trial as part of an innovations competition which was launched last summer.

More than a dozen companies entered the first stage of the competition and the three finalists that will receive up to £30,000 each to spend on taking their products forwards in a live scenario across the West Midlands are:

  • HausBots - wall-climbing robotics which would apply graffiti preventative paints, reducing the risk of such hazards as working at heights for the workforce.
  • Nano Eco Group - a chemical coating to prevent the adhesion of graffiti to a variety of surfaces and films.
  • Sensing Feeling and Innovation Factory - these two separate entries will now work together on an audio-video recognition solution with sensors to detect the application of graffiti which will then trigger lights and alarms.

The aim of the competition, which also includes partners, Connected Places Catapult, the government's innovation agency for the transport industry, was to find innovative and modern products that can remove graffiti, as well as preventing it appearing in the first place.

It can cost up to £10,000 to remove one instance of graffiti - money that could be better spent elsewhere on the network. The vandalism is also a distraction for drivers and often requires road closures to remove it safely.

Tom Tideswell, Kier Highways head of innovation, said: "These new methods of removing graffiti have the potential to save on time, can reduce inherent risks of working at height, as well as the exposure of our teams to live traffic when installing and removing traffic management. This should improve on journey times for road users as well as the aesthetics of the network."

Paul Bate, Connected Places Catapult executive director, said: "One of the key purposes of this innovation competition has been to demonstrate and build confidence in the use of new technologies to tackle the problem of graffiti. The investment being made in these trials will help to progress these innovative solutions towards commercial deployments, with the potential, not only to improve journeys for road users, but to help put great UK companies on the path to further success."

Annette Pass, National Highways head of innovation, said: "People are, quite rightly, annoyed by the sight of graffiti in their communities and we are determined to find innovative new products that work quickly, safely, are cost-effective and eco-friendly to deal with the problem.

"The three concepts we have selected are very different but very exciting and could offer some innovative solutions to the age-old problem of graffiti. We look forward to seeing the results of the trials."

The competition follows an initial trial last year of several new solutions to remove or prevent graffiti that took place over two days at an off-road site at Gravelly Hill Interchange - more commonly known as Spaghetti Junction - in Birmingham.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
06:39aKIER : to trial pioneering products that tackle graffiti on National Highways network
PU
02/01KIER : set to deliver £30.5m net zero carbon expansion of Winterstoke Hundred Academy
PU
01/27KIER : launches recruitment drive for over 1,200 people to join its construction revolutio..
PU
01/20FTSE Flat, Entain Gains After 4Q Gaming Revenue Rises
DJ
01/20UK Politics Could Start to Rock Buoyant Pound
DJ
01/20KIER : Digital roads become a closer reality thanks to Kier Highways' Illuminate trial
PU
01/20FTSE 100 Edges Into Red; Oil Sector Lower on Oil Price Drop
DJ
01/20FTSE 100 Seen Tracking Gains in Asia After China Cuts Rates
DJ
01/19KIER : to deliver £92.8m new clinical buildings at Luton & Dunstable University Hospital
PU
01/18Kier Group Reportedly in Talks to Buy Interserve Arm Tilbury Douglas
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 420 M 4 631 M 4 631 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 51,0 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 432 M 584 M 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 302
Free-Float -
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 97,00 GBX
Average target price 176,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-11.82%584
VINCI5.03%62 173
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.07%37 403
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 503
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620