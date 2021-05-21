Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

My time with Kier: Ben Raincock, T Level Construction student

05/21/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'Last year, I enrolled in a T level course in construction at New College Durham. I really wanted to do a T level because of the guaranteed industry placement which is for a minimum of 45 days so you really get a chance to explore an industry, while learning about it in the classroom at the same time.

My T level course started last year and in October I started my placement with Kier., which would be one day a week over the course of a 2020/21 academic year. I knew of Kier and some of its work in the local area but I was really excited to find out more.

During my first few weeks on site, I was given the opportunity to participate in surveying a new project. Throughout the surveying process, I was able to use equipment which included a new total station to create a fully functioning 3D model of the site. Working alongside a surveyor, I learnt how to use the total station to help with the tendering process and to see the importance of digital technology in construction today.

I have been able to gain onsite experience at Kier's project in Durham where it is building new headquarters for the council. This has been fascinating and because of the weekly placements, I have been able to see the brilliant progress that has been made; from the start of the foundations to the project nearing completion.

My time with Kier has been very beneficial in helping me see in real-life the content I am being taught at the New College with the Kier team assisting me with any questions I have. I have been able to work with people in a variety of roles, including planners, site managers, site engineers and design managers. Recently, I have been invited to many meetings between managers and the design team giving me the chance to see how collaboration takes place and I personally think this is priceless as it will help me in my future career path of design management.

Throughout my placement, Kier has worked closely with my college to ensure they have the resources and requirements to make sure I can achieve the best out of my time with the company.

The team at Kier has made me feel welcome from my first day, from introductions to emails making sure things are going ok for me. Gaining experience from one of the largest construction companies in the UK has been amazing - they still succeeded in giving a personal approach to assisting me in any concerns or questions I have.

With the information I gain on-site, my exam grades in college are much higher than they would be without this opportunity. The impact of this whole experience has been invaluable and I truly believe work experience is the best possible thing anyone could do to assist with studies, particularly in a hands on sector like construction.'

For more information on careers at Kier, click here.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 10:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIER GROUP PLC
06:27aMY TIME WITH KIER : Ben Raincock, T Level Construction student
PU
04:41aKIER  : Highways makes two new appointments to its Senior Leadership Team
PU
05/14KIER GROUP PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 7 new shares @ 0.85 GBP for 8 existing shares
FA
05/13MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK 2021 : James Smith
PU
05/13KIER  : Raises $338 Million Through Accelerated Bookbuilding; Shares Up 16%
MT
05/12KIER  : Property announces four new lettings at Trade City in Chelmsford
PU
05/11KIER  : continues to deliver vital healthcare facilities following appointment t..
PU
05/04KIER  : appointed to deliver £14.7m Braintree District Council scheme
PU
04/28PROJECT FOCUS : Northstowe Education Campus
PU
04/26KIER  : Highways awarded extension on Birmingham highways contract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 911 M 5 559 M 5 559 M
Net income 2021 32,4 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net Debt 2021 236 M 335 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 169
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 150,00 GBX
Last Close Price 110,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC41.79%254
VINCI14.11%64 289
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 283
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.48%27 105
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.28%21 469
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 345