  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kier Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/07 03:19:26 am EDT
79.15 GBX   +0.83%
03:01aUK accounting watchdog fines PwC over Galliford Try, Kier audit failures
RE
02:25aUK's Auditing Watchdog Fines PricewaterhouseCoopers $4 Million Over Kier Group Audit
MT
06/01KIER : Highways sets industry standard in Social Value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK accounting watchdog fines PwC over Galliford Try, Kier audit failures

06/07/2022 | 03:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Price Waterhouse Coopers of PWC office in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) - The Financial Reporting Council has fined accounting firm PwC around 5 million pounds ($6.22 million) as part of a package of sanctions following an investigation into audit failures at construction firms Kier and Galliford Try.

The FRC, Britain's accounting watchdog, said PwC and audit partner Jonathan Hook had failed in a number of relevant requirements, including identifying and correcting errors in Kier's income and cash flow statements relating to the presentation of gains on corporate sales completed in 2017.

The error led to the misstatement of the 2017 financial statements.

PWC was fined 3.35 million pounds, adjusted foraggravating and mitigating factors and further discounted to just under 2 million pounds.

Hook was fined 90,000 pounds, adjusted for aggravating and mitigating factors and discounted for cooperation with the probe to just under 52,650 pounds.

In a separate statement, the FRC also fined PwC and Hook for breaches in the audits of Galliford Try after finding a number of auditing faults including "material" variations and claims on contracts later deemed inappropriate.

The FRC had originally imposed a fine of 5.5 million pounds on PWC for the Galliford Try mistakes, which was adjusted for mitigating factors by 15% and further discounted by 35% to around 3 million pounds.

Hook was issued with another discounted and adjusted penalty of 82,875 pounds.

The FRC said it did not believe that breaches in either company audits were intentional, dishonest or reckless and added that both PwC and Hook provided an exceptional level of co-operation with their investigations.

($1 = 0.8039 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Tom Wilson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC -0.49% 174.145 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
KIER GROUP PLC 1.21% 79.448 Delayed Quote.-28.64%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 315 M 4 152 M 4 152 M
Net income 2022 30,9 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net cash 2022 16,0 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 350 M 438 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 302
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 78,50 GBX
Average target price 175,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Peter Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Kesterton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matthew John Lester Chairman
Justin R. Atkinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-28.64%438
VINCI-1.60%54 576
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.20%34 319
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.53%29 875
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.12%22 921
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.54%19 387