KIFS Financial Services Limited announced that at its board meeting held on May 25, 2024, second consecutive term of two of the independent directors namely Mr. Devang M. Shah and Mr. Dharmendra N. Soni are expiring on May 26, 2024 and accordingly they shall cease to be directors of the company and members of the various committees. Revised composition of committees of board of directors: Audit committee - Mr. Rajesh Gopaldas Parekh as Chiarman, Mr. Sharvil Bharat Kumar Suthar as member and Mr. Rajesh Parmanand Khandwala as member. Nomination and remuneration committee - Mr. Sharvil Bharat Kumar Suthar as Chairman, Mr. Dixit Dipakkumar Shah as member, Mrs. Sonal Rajesh Khandwala as member.

Stakeholders' grievance committee - Mr. Dixit Dipakkumar Shah as Chairman, Mr. Sharvil Bharat Kumar Suthar as member, Mr. Rajesh Parmanand Khandwala as member. Risk management committee - Mr. Sharvil Bharat Kumar Suthar as Chairman, Mr. Dixit Dipakkumar Shah as member, Mr. Vimal Parmanand Khandwala as member. Corporate social responsibility committee - Mr. Rajesh Parmanand Khandwala as Chairman, Mr. Rajesh Gopaldas Parekh as member, Mr. Sharvil Bharat Kumar Suthar as member.