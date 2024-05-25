KIFS Financial Services Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of financing. The Company is in the business of stock and commodities broking, arbitrage, depository services, and portfolio manager. The Companyâs products include initial public offering (IPO) / follow-on public offer (FPO) funding, loan against securities and other products. It provides funding facility for primary market investment for the retail category (IPO Financing). IPO Financing acts as a support scheme to cash-in on the opportunities available in the primary market.

Sector Corporate Financial Services