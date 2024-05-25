KIFS Financial Services Limited announced that at board meeting held on May 25, 2024, the board recommended a final dividend of INR 1.40 (i.e. 14.00%) per equity share of INR 10 (rupees ten only) each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Payment of the same is subject to approval of shareholders in their upcoming annual general meeting. Payment of the same is subject to approval of shareholders in their upcoming annual general meeting.
