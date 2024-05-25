KIFS Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 25, 2024 at 06:17 am EDT Share

KIFS Financial Services Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 170.03 million compared to INR 93.31 million a year ago. Net income was INR 25.17 million compared to INR 25.47 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.33 compared to INR 2.35 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.33 compared to INR 2.35 a year ago.

For the full year, revenue was INR 466.51 million compared to INR 307.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 71.16 million compared to INR 63.96 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.58 compared to INR 5.91 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.58 compared to INR 5.91 a year ago.