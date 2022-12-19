Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kikkoman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2801   JP3240400006

KIKKOMAN CORPORATION

(2801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:53 2022-12-19 pm EST
7300.00 JPY   -1.35%
12/19Japan's Nikkei falls to 2-month low after BOJ's policy tweak
RE
12/19Japanese shares regain ground from six-week low
RE
11/04Kikkoman Corporation Announces Dividend for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022, payable on December 6, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Nikkei falls to 2-month low after BOJ's policy tweak

12/19/2022 | 10:53pm EST
TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 2% to a two-month low after the Bank of Japan took steps to review its ultra-easy rate policy on Tuesday.

The Nikkei share average fell over 2% to below 27,000, its lowest level in more than two months, following the central bank's monetary policy tweak. The broader Topix lost more than 1%.

The BOJ said it would review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected hawkish tweak.

The central bank said the policy board decided unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control, which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield around zero, amid a decline in market function. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
