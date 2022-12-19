Japan's Nikkei falls to 2-month low after BOJ's policy tweak

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell more than 2% to a two-month low after the Bank of Japan
took steps to review its ultra-easy rate policy on Tuesday.
The Nikkei share average fell over 2% to below
27,000, its lowest level in more than two months, following the
central bank's monetary policy tweak. The broader Topix
lost more than 1%.
The BOJ said it would review its yield curve control
policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government
bond yield in an unexpected hawkish tweak.
The central bank said the policy board decided
unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control,
which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield
around zero, amid a decline in market function.
