    2801   JP3240400006

KIKKOMAN CORPORATION

(2801)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
8240.00 JPY   +0.49%
Kikkoman : Notice of Convocation of the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/27Kikkoman Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
CI
04/27Kikkoman Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Kikkoman : Notice of Convocation of the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

05/26/2023 | 03:31am EDT
[Translation Only for the Purposes of Reference and Convenience]

This notice was prepared in English for the convenience of shareholders. Kikkoman provides no warranty as to its accuracy. The official notice, based on Article 299, Paragraph 1, of the Companies Act of Japan, is prepared in Japanese.

Please see our website (https://www.kikkoman.com/en/finance/library/flash/pdf/eng202303.pdf) for the details of our Consolidated Financial Results that were released on April 27, 2023.

Securities Code: 2801 June 2, 2023

(Start date of electronic provision measures: May 26, 2023)

Kikkoman Corporation

250 Noda, Noda-shi, Chiba 278- 8601, Japan

Noriaki Horikiri

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 112TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

Please be informed that Kikkoman Corporation will hold the 112th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as described below. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can still exercise your rights through an electromagnetic method (internet) or using the Form (sending the Voting Rights Exercise Form by postal mail). After reading the "Reference Materials for the Exercise of Voting Rights" contained herein, and reviewing the information on page 3, please exercise your rights by 4:35 p.m., on June 26, 2023

(Monday) (at the close of business at the Noda Head Office).

On the occasion of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders, electronic provision measures are taken for information contained in the Reference Materials for the Exercise of Voting Rights, etc. (matters for electronic provision measures), and the information is posted on Kikkoman's website on the internet. Please access the website below and confirm the information.

Kikkoman's website

https://www.kikkoman.com/en/finance/library/general/index.html

Matters for the electronic provision measures are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in addition to the above website. When you have confirmed the information on this website, please access the TSE website (Listed Company Search) below, enter the issue name (company name) or securities code, click "Search", and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" for confirmation.

TSE website (Listed Company Search)

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

[Translation Only for the Purposes of Reference and Convenience]

Date and Time:

June 27, 2023 (Tuesday), at 10 a.m.

Place:

Main conference room, Kikkoman Corporation ("Kikkoman") Noda Head Office Building

250, Noda, Noda-shi, Chiba, Japan

Purpose of the Meeting:

Matters to be Reported: 1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Report of Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 106th Business Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

2. The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 106th Business Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Matters to be Resolved:

Item 1:To Approve the Appropriation of Surplus

Item 2:To Elect Eleven (11) Directors

Item 3:To Elect One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

  • Among the matters for the electronic provision measures, (i) "Systems to Ensure the Properness of Operations and the Outline of the Operation of the Systems," (ii) "Basic Policy with respect to the Person/Entity who Controls Decisions on the Company's Financial and Business Policies" stipulated in the Business Report, (iii) the Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and (iv) the Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements, both of which are part of the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as (v) the Non-Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and (vi) the Notes on the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, both of which are part of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, are not included in documents delivered to the shareholders who request the delivery of documents in accordance with laws, regulations and Kikkoman's Articles of Incorporation. These matters were subject to audit by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members for the purpose of the Audit Report, as well as audit by the Accounting Auditors for the purpose of the Accounting Audit Report, respectively.
  • Should any revisions be made to the matters for the electronic provision measures, such revisions will be posted on each website on which such matters are posted.

[Translation Only for the Purposes of Reference and Convenience]

Notice for exercise of voting rights

Voting rights at the general meeting of shareholders are your important rights. Please exercise your voting rights by examining the following "Reference Materials for the Exercise of Voting Rights". Followings are the three methods for exercising voting rights. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please exercise your voting rights by using method (2) or (3).

(1) Method by attending general meeting of shareholders

Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception when attending the meeting. Time and place of general meeting of shareholders

10 a.m. June 27 (Tuesday), 2023

If you attend the shareholders meeting by proxy, the proxy must be only one shareholder having voting rights in Kikkoman.

  1. Method to exercise voting rights through the Internet Please indicate whether you agree or disagree with the proposals. Voting deadline
    To be entered by 4:35 p.m., June 26 (Monday), 2023
  2. Method to exercise voting rights by Form (mail)

Please indicate whether you agree or disagree with the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it. Voting deadline

To be received by 4:35 p.m., June 26 (Monday), 2023

Notice for How to fill in the Voting Rights Exercise Form

Please indicate here whether you agree or disagree with the proposals.

Proposal 2

  • When agreeing with all candidates: Draw a circle in the "Agree" column
  • When disagreeing with all candidates: Draw a circle in the "Disagree" column
  • When disagreeing with some of the candidates: Draw a circle in the "Agree" column and indicate the number of directors you disagree with

Proposal 1,3

  • When agreeing: Draw a circle in the "Agree" column
  • When disagreeing: Draw a circle in the "Disagree" column

If you exercise voting rights both through the Internet and by the Form (mail), voting right exercise through the Internet will be treated as your effective voting rights. If you exercise voting rights several times through the Internet, your most recent voting rights executed will be treated as effective. If there is no indication of agree or disagree, it will be treated as if approved is indicated.

[Translation Only for the Purposes of Reference and Convenience]

Reference Materials for the Exercise of Voting Rights

Item 1: To Approve the Appropriation of Surplus

Kikkoman positions the profit distribution policy as a key management issue, and Kikkoman's basic policy is to carry out profit distribution, taking into consideration factors such as the strengthening of the business base, business expansion going forward and consolidated earnings.

For the current term, as a result of deliberation based on the basic policy above, Kikkoman proposes a year-end dividend of ¥38 per share and a commemorative dividend of ¥10 per share for the 50th anniversary of KIKKOMAN FOODS, INC., totaling ¥48 per share. Together with the interim dividend of ¥30, the annual dividend will become ¥78 per share, an increase of ¥17 compared with that of the previous term.

  1. Dividend is to be paid in: Cash
  2. Details concerning the dividend allocation and the aggregate amount thereof: Kikkoman proposes a year-end dividend of ¥48 per common share. Aggregate amount will be ¥9,196,562,784.
  3. The date when the dividend will be effective:

June 28, 2023

[Translation Only for the Purposes of Reference and Convenience]

Item 2: To Elect Eleven (11) Directors

The terms of office of all twelve (12) Directors will expire at the close of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders. Kikkoman proposes the election of a total of eleven (11) Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Candidate No.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Name

Position Concurrently Held in

Attendance to the Board of

Kikkoman

Directors:

Honorary CEO and Chairman of the

11

out

of

11

meetings

Yuzaburo Mogi

Reappoi

ntment

Board of Directors

(100%)

Representative

Director,

Chairman

11

out

of

11

meetings

Noriaki Horikiri

Reappoi

ntment

and CEO

(100%)

(Chief Executive Officer)

Representative

Director,

President

11

out

of

11

meetings

Shozaburo Nakano

Reappoi

ntment

and COO

(100%)

(Chief Operating Officer)

Director

and

Senior

Executive

11

out

of

11

meetings

Masanao Shimada

Reappoi

ntment

Corporate Officer

(100%)

Director

and

Senior

Executive

11

out

of

11

meetings

Osamu Mogi

Reappoi

ntment

Corporate Officer

(100%)

Director

and

Executive

Corporate

11

out

of

11

meetings

Asahi Matsuyama

Reappoi

ntment

Officer

(100%)

Director

and

Executive

Corporate

11

out

of

11

meetings

Takao Kamiyama

Reappoi

ntment

Officer

(100%)

11

out

of

11

meetings

Reappoi

Indepen

Outside Director

Toshihiko Fukui

Outside

ntment

dent

(100%)

11

out

of

11

meetings

Reappoi

Indepen

Takeo Inokuchi

Outside

Outside Director

ntment

dent

(100%)

11

out

of

11

meetings

Reappoi

Indepen

Outside Director

Masako Iino

Outside

ntment

dent

(100%)

9

out

of

9

meetings

Reappoi

Indepen

Shinsuke Sugiyama

Outside

Outside Director

ntment

dent

(100%)

Reappoi

Reappointment

Candidate for

Outside

Indepen

Candidate for Independent

Outside

ntment

candidate for Director

Director

dent

Director

Note: The percentages (%) shown are rounded off.

Disclaimer

Kikkoman Corporation published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:30:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
