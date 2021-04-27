Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kikkoman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2801   JP3240400006

KIKKOMAN CORPORATION

(2801)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kikkoman : (Correction) Notice of partial revision of the “Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021(Japanese GAAP)(Consolidated)”

04/27/2021 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 27, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Kikkoman Corporation

Representative: Noriaki Horikiri, President and Chief Executive Officer

Code Number: 2801 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact: Kazuki Usui, General Manager,

Corporate Communication Department

Tel: +81-3-5521-5811

(Correction) Notice of partial revision of the "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021

(Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)"

We inform that Kikkoman has revised a part of the Flash Report of "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)" for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 released on April 27, 2021 for its correction of the items listed below. The revised parts are underlined.

  1. Reason for the revisions
    Several errors have been found in "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021
    (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)", after disclosure at Tokyo Stock Exchange on 27th April 2021.
  2. Amended items Page 21
    5. Supplementary Schedules
  1. Consolidated Forecasts for FY2022 and Effect of Exchange Rate Differences on Translation of Overseas Subsidiaries' Financial Statements

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

Change

Change

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

excluding

increase

%

%

Forecast

Actual

translation

(decrease)

difference

Overseas

Foods-Manufacturing and Sales

106,100

102,196

3,903

103.8

2,274

102.2

Foods-Wholesale

208,100

198,351

9,748

104.9

7,006

103.5

Eliminations

(8,700)

(12,795)

4,095

4,282

Total

305,500

287,751

17,748

106.2

13,563

104.7

Operating Profit

(Millions of yen)

Change

Change

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

excluding

increase

%

%

Forecast

Actual

translation

(decrease)

difference

Overseas

Foods-Manufacturing and Sales

21,750

21,156

593

102.8

238

101.1

Foods-Wholesale

10,800

10,194

605

105.9

492

104.8

Total

32,990

31,209

1,780

105.7

1,314

104.2

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

Change

Change

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

excluding

increase

%

%

Forecast

Actual

translation

(decrease)

difference

Overseas

Foods-Manufacturing and Sales

107,500

102,196

5,303

105.2

3,674

103.6

Foods-Wholesale

211,400

198,351

13,048

106.6

10,306

105.2

Eliminations

(13,400)

(12,795)

(604)

(417)

Total

305,500

287,751

17,748

106.2

13,563

104.7

Operating Profit

(Millions of yen)

Change

Change

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

excluding

increase

%

%

Forecast

Actual

translation

(decrease)

difference

Overseas

Foods-Manufacturing and Sales

22,200

21,156

1,043

104.9

688

103.3

Foods-Wholesale

10,950

10,194

755

107.4

642

106.3

Total

32,990

31,209

1,780

105.7

1,314

104.2

Only revised version of abovementioned "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)" will be uploaded on our website. (https://www.kikkoman.co.jp/)

Disclaimer

Kikkoman Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIKKOMAN CORPORATION
03:15aKIKKOMAN  : (Correction) Notice of partial revision of the “Kikkoman Corpo..
PU
03/30KIKKOMAN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22Nikkei 225 Slumps 2.1% on Renesas Chip-Plant Fire, Stronger Yen
MT
03/19Nikkei 225 Down 1.4% On Wall Street Cues, Bank of Japan Action
MT
03/19Japan's Nikkei dips on BOJ's ETF purchase plan; Topix at 30-year high
RE
02/05KIKKOMAN  : Attributable Profit Inches Up in April-December 2020; Shares Rise 4%
MT
02/04KIKKOMAN CORPORATION  : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020Nikkei 225 Off 1% on Renewed Pandemic Concerns
MT
2020Nikkei 225 Up 1.7% on Earnings Season Results, Wall Street Cues; Hits Two-Yea..
MT
2020KIKKOMAN CORPORATION  : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 461 B 4 260 M 4 260 M
Net income 2021 27 565 M 255 M 255 M
Net cash 2021 30 817 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,7x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 1 259 B 11 645 M 11 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 376
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart KIKKOMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kikkoman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIKKOMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5 720,00 JPY
Last Close Price 6 560,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noriaki Horikiri President, CEO & Representative Director
Takao Kamiyama CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Yuzaburo Mogi Chairman
Asahi Matsuyama Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-R&D
Mamoru Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-8.51%11 645
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-19.21%85 197
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.32.76%35 968
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-9.42%12 126
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-35.48%9 980
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD15.72%7 776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ