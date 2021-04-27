Kikkoman : (Correction) Notice of partial revision of the “Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021(Japanese GAAP)(Consolidated)”

April 27, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Kikkoman Corporation

Representative: Noriaki Horikiri, President and Chief Executive Officer

Code Number: 2801 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact: Kazuki Usui, General Manager,

Corporate Communication Department

Tel: +81-3-5521-5811

(Correction) Notice of partial revision of the "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021

(Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)"

We inform that Kikkoman has revised a part of the Flash Report of "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)" for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 released on April 27, 2021 for its correction of the items listed below. The revised parts are underlined.

Reason for the revisions

Several errors have been found in "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021

(Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)", after disclosure at Tokyo Stock Exchange on 27th April 2021. Amended items Page 21

5. Supplementary Schedules