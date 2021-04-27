Kikkoman : (Correction) Notice of partial revision of the “Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021(Japanese GAAP)(Consolidated)”
04/27/2021 | 03:15am EDT
April 27, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Company name: Kikkoman Corporation
Representative: Noriaki Horikiri, President and Chief Executive Officer
Code Number: 2801 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Contact: Kazuki Usui, General Manager,
Corporate Communication Department
Tel: +81-3-5521-5811
(Correction) Notice of partial revision of the "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021
(Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)"
We inform that Kikkoman has revised a part of the Flash Report of "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)" for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 released on April 27, 2021 for its correction of the items listed below. The revised parts are underlined.
Reason for the revisions
Several errors have been found in "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021
(Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)", after disclosure at Tokyo Stock Exchange on 27th April 2021.
Amended items Page 21
5. Supplementary Schedules
Consolidated Forecasts for FY2022 and Effect of Exchange Rate Differences on Translation of Overseas Subsidiaries' Financial Statements
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
Change
Change
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2021
excluding
increase
%
%
Forecast
Actual
translation
(decrease)
difference
Overseas
Foods-Manufacturing and Sales
106,100
102,196
3,903
103.8
2,274
102.2
Foods-Wholesale
208,100
198,351
9,748
104.9
7,006
103.5
Eliminations
(8,700)
(12,795)
4,095
－
4,282
－
Total
305,500
287,751
17,748
106.2
13,563
104.7
Operating Profit
(Millions of yen)
Change
Change
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2021
excluding
increase
%
%
Forecast
Actual
translation
(decrease)
difference
Overseas
Foods-Manufacturing and Sales
21,750
21,156
593
102.8
238
101.1
Foods-Wholesale
10,800
10,194
605
105.9
492
104.8
Total
32,990
31,209
1,780
105.7
1,314
104.2
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
Change
Change
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2021
excluding
increase
%
%
Forecast
Actual
translation
(decrease)
difference
Overseas
Foods-Manufacturing and Sales
107,500
102,196
5,303
105.2
3,674
103.6
Foods-Wholesale
211,400
198,351
13,048
106.6
10,306
105.2
Eliminations
(13,400)
(12,795)
(604)
－
(417)
－
Total
305,500
287,751
17,748
106.2
13,563
104.7
Operating Profit
(Millions of yen)
Change
Change
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2021
excluding
increase
%
%
Forecast
Actual
translation
(decrease)
difference
Overseas
Foods-Manufacturing and Sales
22,200
21,156
1,043
104.9
688
103.3
Foods-Wholesale
10,950
10,194
755
107.4
642
106.3
Total
32,990
31,209
1,780
105.7
1,314
104.2
Only revised version of abovementioned "Kikkoman Corporation Flash Report 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)" will be uploaded on our website. (https://www.kikkoman.co.jp/)
