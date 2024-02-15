Killam Apartment REIT announced its February 2024 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.05833 per unit will be paid on March 15, 2024, to unitholders of record on February 29, 2024.
Killam Apartment REIT
Equities
KMP.UN
CA49410M1023
Residential REITs
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.51 CAD
|-0.61%
|+2.25%
|+8.63%
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.63%
|1 715 M $
|-5.03%
|24 570 M $
|-1.32%
|22 245 M $
|-3.66%
|19 785 M $
|-3.99%
|15 787 M $
|-3.68%
|14 600 M $
|-5.37%
|14 591 M $
|-5.78%
|12 338 M $
|-3.67%
|12 321 M $
|-5.85%
|11 473 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Killam Apartment REIT - Toronto S.E.
- News Killam Apartment REIT
- Killam Apartment REIT Announces Distribution for February 2024, Payable on March 15, 2024