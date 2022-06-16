Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Killam Apartment REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMP.UN   CA49410M1023

KILLAM APARTMENT REIT

(KMP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:33 2022-06-16 am EDT
17.00 CAD   -1.73%
10:23aKILLAM APARTMENT REIT : Announces June 2022 Distribution
PU
06/03Scotiabank Views Ontario Election Result as 'Slight Positive' for CAD Apartment REITs
MT
06/01KILLAM APARTMENT REIT : June 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Killam Apartment REIT : Announces June 2022 Distribution

06/16/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its June 2022 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.05833 per unit will be paid on July 15, 2022, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2022.

Killam Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). Eligible unitholders may reinvest their cash distributions, on each distribution payment date, in additional units. Participating unitholders will receive an additional distribution of units representing 3% of the amount of the distribution reinvested pursuant to the DRIP.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, and developing a $4.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Nancy Alexander, CPA, CA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability
nalexander@killamreit.com
(902) 442-0374

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Killam Apartment REIT published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KILLAM APARTMENT REIT
10:23aKILLAM APARTMENT REIT : Announces June 2022 Distribution
PU
06/03Scotiabank Views Ontario Election Result as 'Slight Positive' for CAD Apartment REITs
MT
06/01KILLAM APARTMENT REIT : June 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05/30KILLAM APARTMENT REIT (TSX : KMP.UN) announces an Equity Buyback for 3,000,000 shares, rep..
CI
05/30Killam Apartment REIT Details Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
05/30Killam apartment reit announces normal course issuer bid
AQ
05/30Killam Apartment REIT authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/30KILLAM APARTMENT REIT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17Killam Apartment REIT Announces May 2022 Distribution
AQ
05/17Killam Apartment REIT Announces May 2022 Monthly Distribution, Payable on June 15, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KILLAM APARTMENT REIT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 324 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 171 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 2 004 M 1 547 M 1 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart KILLAM APARTMENT REIT
Duration : Period :
Killam Apartment REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KILLAM APARTMENT REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,30 CAD
Average target price 24,10 CAD
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Managers and Directors
Philip D. Fraser President, CEO & Executive Trustee
Dale Noseworthy Chief Financial Officer
Brian Jessop Vice President-Operations
James C. Lawley Independent Non-Executive Trustee
Arthur G. Lloyd Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KILLAM APARTMENT REIT-28.06%1 547
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.74%26 196
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-24.00%26 003
INVITATION HOMES INC.-24.48%20 897
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-30.25%18 747
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-26.76%18 703