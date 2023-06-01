Killam Apartment REIT : June 2023 Investor Presentation
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT ("Killam") and its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue", "maintain", "target" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Killam discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things the effects and duration of the local, international or global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and any government responses thereto; national and regional economic conditions (including rising interest rates and inflation), and the availability of capital to fund further investments in Killam's business and the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Killam's Annual Information Form, Killam's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and other securities regulatory filings made by Killam from time to time. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Killam and persons acting on its behalf. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date to which this presentation refers, and Killam does not intend to update or revise any such statements, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.
The Kay, Mississauga
PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
Best-in-classmulti-family residential owner, operator and developer
NOI by Segment
NOI Contribution by Market
as of March 31, 2023 (%)
Apartments
4%
91%
MHCs
6%
Commercial
AB | 8.4%
Calgary | Edmonton
BC | 3.8%
ON | 24.9%
Ottawa | London
Victoria | Courtenay
Toronto | KWC
NL | 4.8%
St. John's
PEI | 6.1%
Charlottetown
NS | 31.3%
Halifax
NB | 20.7%
Market
Capitalization(1)
$2.1B
Apartment Units
19,484(3)
2023 Annual Distribution $0.70 per unit
MHC sites
5,975
Yield(2) 4.05%
Commercial
Properties
0.94 million SF
Q1-2023
Occupancy
98.6%
Avg Monthly
Apartment Rent
$1,304(3)
Portfolio
Average Age
27 years
Moncton | Fredericton
Saint John
Includes exchangeable units.
As at May 29, 2023.
(3) As at March 31, 2023.
WHY INVEST IN KILLAM
Solid Operating Performance
Growing the portfolio and expanding geographically through
accretive acquisitions, growing FFO, AFFO and NAV per unit
High Quality Portfolio
One of Canada's highest-quality and youngest apartment
portfolios with 33% of NOI generated from apartments built in
the last 10 years
Experienced Developer
$1.7 billion development pipeline to support future growth
Strong Balance Sheet
Conservative balance sheet with capital flexibility
Technology & Data
Revenue growth and operating efficiency opportunities
Driven Decisions
Commitment to ESG
Continued progress on sustainability and ESG practices
Increasing Distributions
Increasing distributions and declining payout ratios
Engaged Team
Experienced management team with broad knowledge of
Killam's core markets
LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGY
Killam's strategy to increase FFO, NAV and maximize value is focused on three priorities:
