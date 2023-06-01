Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Killam Apartment REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMP.UN   CA49410M1023

KILLAM APARTMENT REIT

(KMP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:38:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
17.59 CAD   +0.51%
02:09pKillam Apartment Reit : June 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
05/30Killam Apartment Reit : May 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
05/30KILLAM APARTMENT REIT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Killam Apartment REIT : June 2023 Investor Presentation

06/01/2023 | 02:09pm EDT
INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

June 2023

1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT ("Killam") and its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue", "maintain", "target" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Killam discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things the effects and duration of the local, international or global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and any government responses thereto; national and regional economic conditions (including rising interest rates and inflation), and the availability of capital to fund further investments in Killam's business and the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Killam's Annual Information Form, Killam's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and other securities regulatory filings made by Killam from time to time. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Killam and persons acting on its behalf. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date to which this presentation refers, and Killam does not intend to update or revise any such statements, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

2

The Kay, Mississauga

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

Best-in-classmulti-family residential owner, operator and developer

NOI by Segment

NOI Contribution by Market

as of March 31, 2023 (%)

Apartments

4%

91%

MHCs

6%

Commercial

AB | 8.4%

Calgary | Edmonton

BC | 3.8%

ON | 24.9%

Ottawa | London

Victoria | Courtenay

Toronto | KWC

NL | 4.8%

St. John's

PEI | 6.1%

Charlottetown

NS | 31.3%

Halifax

NB | 20.7%

Market

Capitalization(1)

$2.1B

Apartment Units

19,484(3)

2023 Annual Distribution $0.70 per unit

MHC sites

5,975

Yield(2) 4.05%

Commercial

Properties

0.94 million SF

Q1-2023

Occupancy

98.6%

Avg Monthly

Apartment Rent

$1,304(3)

Portfolio

Average Age

27 years

Moncton | Fredericton

Saint John

  1. Includes exchangeable units.
  2. As at May 29, 2023.

(3) As at March 31, 2023.

3

WHY INVEST IN KILLAM

Solid Operating Performance

Growing the portfolio and expanding geographically through

accretive acquisitions, growing FFO, AFFO and NAV per unit

High Quality Portfolio

One of Canada's highest-quality and youngest apartment

portfolios with 33% of NOI generated from apartments built in

the last 10 years

Experienced Developer

$1.7 billion development pipeline to support future growth

Strong Balance Sheet

Conservative balance sheet with capital flexibility

Technology & Data

Revenue growth and operating efficiency opportunities

Driven Decisions

Commitment to ESG

Continued progress on sustainability and ESG practices

Increasing Distributions

Increasing distributions and declining payout ratios

Engaged Team

Experienced management team with broad knowledge of

Killam's core markets

4

LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGY

Killam's strategy to increase FFO, NAV and maximize value is focused on three priorities:

Increase earnings

from existing

portfolio

Expand the

portfolio and

diversify

geographically

through accretive

acquisitions,

targeting newer

properties

Develop high-

quality properties

in Killam's core

markets

5

Disclaimer

Killam Apartment REIT published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 18:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
