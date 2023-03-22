Advanced search
    KMP.UN   CA49410M1023

KILLAM APARTMENT REIT

(KMP.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
16.69 CAD   -1.42%
Killam Apartment Reit : March 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
03/17Killam Apartment REIT Closes C$9.8 Million Sale of an Ottawa Apartment Building
MT
03/17Killam Apartment REIT Announces Disposition of Non-Core Property in Ottawa
AQ
Killam Apartment REIT : March 2023 Investor Presentation

03/22/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

March 2023

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT ("Killam") and its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue", "maintain", "target" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Killam discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things the effects and duration of the local, international or global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and any government responses thereto; national and regional economic conditions (including rising interest rates and inflation), and the availability of capital to fund further investments in Killam's business and the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Killam's Annual Information Form, Killam's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and other securities regulatory filings made by Killam from time to time. The cautionary statements qualify all forward- looking statements attributable to Killam and persons acting on its behalf. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date to which this presentation refers, and Killam does not intend to update or revise any such statements, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

The Kay, Mississauga

March 2023 | Page 2

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

Best-in-classmulti-family residential owner, operator and developer

NOI by Segment

NOI Contribution by Market as of December 31, 2022 (%)

Apartments

6%

89% MHCs

5%

Commercial

AB | 8.2%

Calgary | Edmonton

BC | 3.3%

ON | 24.3%

Ottawa | London

Victoria | Courtenay

Toronto | KWC

NL | 4.5%

St. John's

PEI | 6.1%

Charlottetown

NS | 33.5%

Halifax

NB | 20.0%

Market

Capitalization(1)

$2.1B

Apartment Units

19,527

2023 Annual Distribution $0.70 per unit

MHC sites

5,975

Yield(2) 3.90%

Commercial

Properties

0.94 million SF

Q4-2022

Occupancy

98.3%

Avg Monthly

Apartment Rent

$1,289

Portfolio

Average Age

27 years

Moncton | Fredericton

Saint John

  1. Includes exchangeable units.
  2. As of March 1, 2023.

March 2023| Page 3

WHY INVEST IN KILLAM

Solid Operating Performance

Growing the portfolio and expanding geographically through

accretive acquisitions, growing FFO, AFFO and NAV per unit

High Quality Portfolio

One of Canada's highest-quality and youngest apartment

portfolios with 33% of NOI generated from apartments built in

the last 10 years

Experienced Developer

$1.7 billion development pipeline to support future growth

Strong Balance Sheet

Conservative balance sheet with capital flexibility

Technology & Data

Revenue growth and operating efficiency opportunities

Driven Decisions

Commitment to ESG

Continued progress on sustainability and ESG practices

Increasing Distributions

Increasing distributions and declining payout ratios

Engaged Team

Experienced management team with broad knowledge of

Killam's core markets

March 2023 | Page 4

LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGY

Killam's strategy to increase FFO, NAV and maximize value is focused on three priorities:

Saginaw Park, Cambridge

Crossing at Belmont, Victoria

The Kay, Mississauga

Expand the portfolio

and diversify

Develop high-quality

Increase earnings

geographically

properties in Killam's

from existing portfolio

through accretive

core markets

acquisitions, targeting

newer properties

March 2023 | Page 5

Disclaimer

Killam Apartment REIT published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 351 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2 261 M 1 647 M 1 647 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 1 982 M 1 444 M 1 444 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
EV / Sales 2024 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart KILLAM APARTMENT REIT
Duration : Period :
Killam Apartment REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KILLAM APARTMENT REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,93 CAD
Average target price 21,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Managers and Directors
Philip D. Fraser President, CEO & Executive Trustee
Dale Noseworthy Chief Financial Officer
Brian Jessop Vice President-Operations
James C. Lawley Independent Non-Executive Trustee
Manfred J. Walt Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KILLAM APARTMENT REIT4.44%1 444
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-0.27%22 508
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-2.66%21 743
INVITATION HOMES INC.1.86%18 459
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-7.71%16 894
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.59%16 576
