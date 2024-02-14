Killam Apartment REIT (Trust) is a Canada-based residential real-estate investment trust. The Trust owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. The Trust specializes in the acquisition, management and development of multi-residential apartment buildings, manufactured home communities (MHCs) and commercial properties in Canada. Its segments include Apartment, MHC, and Commercial. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages, and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. The MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada. The Commercial segment acquires and operates stand-alone commercial properties in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. The segment includes over eight commercial properties. The Company's subsidiaries include Killam Apartment General Partner Ltd., Killam Apartment Limited Partnership, Killam Properties Inc., and Killam Properties SGP Ltd., among others.

Sector Residential REITs