Killi Adds 4.8 Million New US Accounts In August

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), a global leader in consumer privacy, announces that it has added 4.8 million new accounts to its ecosystem for the month of August. Killi projects that this accelerated growth will continue over the coming months.

By opting in with Killi, users receive compensation for the use of their data. Killi users can select what personal data they share, and with whom. The product's income streams are both passive (profile, location, shopping rewards) and active (surveys and offers). All user accounts are first-party, privacy compliant, and satisfy new privacy regulations, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which came into effect on January 1st, 2020.

Neil Sweeney, Founder, and CEO of Killi Ltd., explains, "There are several companies collecting data today that are offering rewards or tokens in exchange for consumer data but are hiding from the consumer who the purchaser of this data is, as well as its true value. Killi is challenging this blatant bait-and-switch by providing not only passive income to its users but also the transparency the consumer deserves." He continues, "The movement towards privacy and consumer inclusion is one of the largest macro trends for 2020 and 2021."

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand), paying users weekly while providing a transparent report that outlines what data was purchased and by whom. Killi users are paid in cash, making Killi the only company in the world that is fairly compensating users for the purchase of their data.

Since the Freckle business's divestiture, Killi has focused on driving scale in its account base to satisfy the demand of the marketplace for first-party compliant data. These efforts, paired with an evolving market of frustrated consumers who want control and compensation for the transaction of their personal information, have turned millions of users to Killi in search of a transparent, fair, and ethical approach to handling their data.

About Killi

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that aims to put people back in control of their data. Killi allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them. Available on iOS, Android as well as the web, Killi is available internationally. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and link specific personal information from various financial and social accounts that they would like to put under their control and share with companies and be compensated directly in the form of cash for its use.

